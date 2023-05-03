Wednesday's Schedule
Baseball
Bradley at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Andrean at Lockport, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Marquette at West Side, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Illiana Christian at Highland (Wicker Park), 4 p.m.
South Central, Tri-Township at Morgan Twp. (Creekside), 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Merrillville at Lake Central (Palmira), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Calumet at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rich Twp. at TF United (at TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central vs. Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whtiing at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Valparaiso, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette (Elston Courts), 5 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.