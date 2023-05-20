Saturday's Schedule
Baseball
Calumet at South Bend Clay, 10 a.m.
DeMotte Christian at River Forest, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Highland, 10 a.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
West Lafayette at Merrillville, 10 a.m. (DH)
Westville at Portage, 10 a.m.
Carmel Greyhound Invitational (Chesterton vs. Columbus North, 10:30 a.m.)
Kouts at Griffith, 11 a.m.
Lake Central at Warsaw, 11 a.m.
Morton at Hobart, 11 a.m.
North Newton at Calumet Christian, noon
North Central Indy Classic (field includes Crown Point), 12:30 p.m.
Hebron at Griffith, 1 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 1:45 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Bajenski Tournament at Ozinga Stadium (field includes Andrean, Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Golf
Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Northridge Kings of the Valley Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Morgan Twp., South Central), noon
Softball
Highland at South Central, 9 a.m.
Lincoln-Way West at Munster, 10 a.m.
Portage at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
IHSA Sectional at Oak Lawn (field includes TF United), 9 a.m.