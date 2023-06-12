agate Local Prep Schedule Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Golf Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio June 13-14State Finals at Prairie View GC, Carmel, IN, 7 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Andrean falls short in state title walk-off thriller North Posey had a player ready to play major conference college softball. Andrean didn’t have any seniors. Benko bounces back, pitches Andrean to semistate title Andrean won 8-2 over Heritage to send the defending champion Niners to the state championship game for the second straight season. Illiana Christian advances to second straight state final Illiana Christian beat Delphi 12-1 in five innings to advance to their second straight state final. Illiana Christian coach Jeff VanderWoude has his team one win away from its second straight state final The Vikings (23-9) had outscored their postseason opponents by a 59-1 margin and busted the bats out yet again by hanging five runs in the bot… Penn remains a roadblock for Lake Central in Class 4A Penn beat Lake Central 7-6 Satureday, scoring four runs in the last two innings of the Class 4A LaPorte semistate semifinal. Lake Central led … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce surprise merger to end golf's 'civil war' Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Samuel Puent makes big putt to advance to IHSAA regionals Samuel Puent makes big putt to advance to IHSAA regionals Milestone FIFA ranking sheds light on Saudi Arabia women's football national team journey Milestone FIFA ranking sheds light on Saudi Arabia women's football national team journey