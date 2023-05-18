Thursday's Schedule
Baseball
Bishop Noll vs. Highland, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Washington at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Marquette at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Bajenski Tournament at Ozinga Stadium, Crestwood, IL (Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.)
Calumet at West Side, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Whiting, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Chesterton, Portage at Merrillville (Scherwood), 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Griffith (Scherwood), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Valparaiso at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Westville, 4:45 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Elkhart at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at South Bend Career, 5 p.m.
South Central at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side)
Crown Point Sectional (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest)
Portage Sectional (field includes Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler)
Rensselaer Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, DeMotte Christian, Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Tri-Township), 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Eisenhower at TF United (at TF North), 5:30 p.m.