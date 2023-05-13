Saturday's Schedule
Baseball
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Boone Grove), 9 a.m.
DeMotte Christian Invitational (field includes Hammond Academy, Tri-Township), 9 a.m.
Region Classic, hosted by Lake Central and Munster (field includes Hammond Central, Portage), 9 a.m.
Crown Point at Northridge, 9:30 a.m.
Andrean at Fenwick, 10 a.m.
Kouts at North Newton, 10 a.m. (DH)
LaPorte at Lowell, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 10 a.m.
Westville at Argos, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 11 a.m.
Bowman at South Bend Clay, noon
Joliet Central vs. TF South at Curtis Granderson Stadium, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Portage, South Central), 8 a.m.
Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Girls Soccer
ACSI Tournament at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
Softball
LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 9 a.m.
South Bend Clay Invitational (field includes Andrean), 9:30 a.m.
Carmel at Crown Point, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 10 a.m.
New Palestine at Munster, 10 a.m.
Victory Christian at South Bend Career, 10 a.m.
Westville at River Forest, 10 a.m. (DH)
Wheeler at Portage, 10 a.m.
Heritage Christian at DeMotte Christian, noon
PCC Tournament, championship, at South Central, 1 p.m.
Carmel at Munster, 2 p.m.
New Palestine at Crown Point, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
GLIAC Tournament at EC Central, 9 a.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Jeff, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian Sectional (Andrean vs. Chesterton, 9 a.m.; Hammond Central vs. Illiana Christian, 11 a.m.; championship, 1 p.m.)