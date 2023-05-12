Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.
Region Classic hosted by Lake Central and Munster (field includes Hammond Central, Portage), 5 p.m.
Hubbard at TF North, 5:15 p.m.
South Central at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
GSSC Championship at Calumet (Wicker Park), 7:30 a.m.
LaPorte Uebele Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Tri-Township, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
DeMotte Christian at Frontier (Pine View), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
ACSI Tournament at Victory Christian, 1 p.m.
Softball
Faith Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Jimtown, 6 p.m.
PCC Tournament, semifinals
Boys Tennis
SSC Blue Conference Meet (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Portage, 4 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
LaLumiere at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton vs. Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, Kouts, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Bowman, Illiana Christian, Kouts, North Newton, 21st Century, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.