Monday's Schedule
Baseball
Andrean vs. Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament, R1 (Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-Township at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.)
Boys Golf
Chesterton, LaPorte at Plymouth (Pretty Lake), 4 p.m.
DeMotte Christian, Highland at Portage (Creekside), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central, Wheeler at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart, Munster at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Bloom at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marist at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
North White at DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lockport, 5 p.m.
Tri-Township at Argos, 5 p.m.
Westville at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.
GLIAC Tournament at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 5 p.m.