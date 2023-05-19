Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Knox at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at TF North, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Bowman, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Bajenski Tournament (field includes Andrean, Marian Catholic), TBA
PCC Tournament, championship, TBA
Boys Golf
Midwest Conference Meet at Sandy Pines (field includes DeMotte Christian, North Newton), 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
Highland at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
IHSA Regional at Mother McAuley, 5 p.m.
Softball
John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Bloom at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at DeMotte, Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at South Central, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Munster, 5 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Westville at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
IHSA Sectional at Oak Lawn, TBA