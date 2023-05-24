agate Local Prep Schedule May 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's Schedule Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Boys GolfBishop Noll, Hammond Central, Morton at Highland, 4 p.m.Whiting at South Central, 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A family affair helps propel Crown Point to regional Despite senior Alex Baron saying it was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Crown Point girls tennis won the sectional title for a second st… Valparaiso native Ben Lieske named Vikings head coach Valparaiso has named Ben Lieske the head coach of its boys basketball program. Crown Point wins first track sectional since 2017 Merrillville won the last four sectional titles. The Pirates won the Duneland Athletic Conference team championship, too. Here are the Region's prep softball statistical leaders through May 16, 2023 Check out the area leaders in batting average, home runs, ERA, strikeouts and more. Here are the Region's prep baseball statistical leaders through May 17, 2023 Check out the area leaders in batting average, home runs, ERA, strikeouts and more. Watch Now: Related Video McMahon gets go-ahead hit for Hanover Central against Highland Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia Texas man pleads guilty to supplying drugs to Olympic athletes Texas man pleads guilty to supplying drugs to Olympic athletes