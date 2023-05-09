Tuesday's Schedule
Baseball
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
LaLumiere at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Golf
Andrean at Illiana Christian (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Portage at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4:15 p.m.
DeMotte, Caston at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll (Lost Marsh), 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Culver Community, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Westville at Washington Twp., 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Career at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
McCutcheon at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Tri-Township, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lemont at TF United (at TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
DeMotte Christian, Hebron, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
GLAC Conference meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
GSSC Conference meet at Calumet, 5 p.m.
NCC Conference meet at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track
DeMotte Christian, Hebron, North White at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
GLAC Conference meet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
DAC Conference meet at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.
GSSC Conference meet at Calumet, 5 p.m.
NCC Conference meet at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bowman at Culver Academies, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hammond Central at Morton, 6 p.m.