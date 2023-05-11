Thursday's Schedule
Baseball
Bowman at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
West Central at DeMotte Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Westville, 5 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 5 p.m.
South Central at Highland, 5 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Trinity Greenlawn at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.
Westville at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
North Newton, Tri-County at Rensselaer, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton, Lake Central at Michigan City (Municipal), 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Valparaiso at Portage (Creekside), 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer, South Central at DeMotte Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp. (PCC Tournament, R1), 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central (PCC Tournament, R1), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp. (PCC Tournament, R1), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville (PCC Tournament, R1), 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at West Side, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at EC Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Providence at Munster, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
SSC Blue Conference Meet (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Tennis
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kankakee Valley at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF United (at TF South), 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.