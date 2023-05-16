Tuesday's Schedule
Baseball
Calumet Christian at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
John Glenn at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 4:3 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Whiting, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Bowman, 5 p.m.
New Prairie at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
North Judson at South Central (Hamlet), 4 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, LaPorte at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Merrillville at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp. (Creekside), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
IHSA Regional (TF United), TBA
Softball
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Marquette at West Side, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Chesterton Sectional (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Illiana Christian, Morton, Munster, 21st Century, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional (field includes Boone Grove, DeMotte Christian, Hebron, Kouts, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Tri-Township), 4:30 p.m.
Lowell Sectional (field includes Andrean, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Merrillville, River Forest), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
TF United at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.