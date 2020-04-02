Local youth tour a bridge to college bowling

The Northwest Indiana Junior Tour Players Association changed Meghan McGee’s life.
The Crown Point senior became the group's 100th tour bowler to earn a college scholarship offer when she picked Dominican. She said tour director Mike Kraushaar personally helped put her in touch with college coaches.
“If I wasn’t doing the NWI tour, I would’ve never thought of Dominican,” McGee said. “Now, I feel like Dominican is my home.”
The 10 stops between LaPorte and Lafayette give local bowlers between 13 and 20 a chance to compete against a higher caliber of opponent. The ninth year began in the fall and is currently paused.
“I wish every single kid that bowled had a local tour like this,” Chesterton senior Ethan Achten said. “It helps set up so much. There are some phenomenal bowlers out there who don’t even have a high school team. So, we’re lucky.”
According to Kraushaar, 12 tour players have gone on to win college national championships and six earned junior team USA honors.
Calumet College is a collegiate bowling powerhouse that recruits nationally. But coaches still take the time to visit NWIJTPA events because the talent pool is so deep.
“To be able to invest in a sport for your kids, create some scholarship opportunity for them with healthy competition in an environment that’s so well-organized and so well-run, it’s phenomenal,” Crimson Wave men’s bowling coach Mike Kubacki said. “When you see the numbers of collegiate bowlers coming out of (Kraushaar’s) tour, it just speaks volumes. He’s done a great job.”
In addition to the exposure to college coaches and difficult oil patterns, winners earn money to deposit into USBC SMART college savings accounts. Over $225,000 in scholarships have been paid out, funded by tour sponsors.
“(Kraushaar’s) tour, it’s all about the kids. Some tours can be about the money, but he’s probably giving back the highest percentage of the money to the kids of any tour out there,” Louisiana Tech women’s bowling coach Matt Nantais said. “And he gives out quite a bit. He’s helped quite a few kids.”
Nantais, who departed Valparaiso University in 2016, has tried to pull NWIJTPA bowlers into the Bayou without luck.
“The talent in that whole region is pretty good,” he said. “When you look at the talent that’s come out of there in the past 10 years, there’s been a lot of success. I think a lot of that is due to Mike (Kraushaar) starting up that tour and giving kids another opportunity to compete at a higher level, on a sport shot that most places wouldn’t put out.”
A developmental tour was also added this year for kids 15 and younger.
“It’s amazing. The other tours I’ve done, you have to get hotels, stay overnight with a two or three-hour drive. There are tournaments in this tour where it’s a 10-minute drive and I’m there,” McGee said. “It saves so much money, so much time. I’m very thankful that I live in the area that I do to be able to do this tour.”
Hanover Central senior Isabel Sitkowski first heard about the tour in grade school. After four years bowling on it, she’s committed to Huntington.
“When we are in qualifying rounds, everyone’s still very goofy toward each other. But once you make that stepladder, you can be friends off the lanes but on the lanes it’s very competitive,” Sitkowski said. “It’s definitely really fun and it’s always good to learn to deal with a more experienced bowler, who is a little more competitive and has a couple more years of experience.”
Achten will bowl at Ancilla next year. He said the NWIJTPA was instrumental in helping coach Al Franklin find him.
“It’s a great experience to be able to see some of the shots that you’ll see in college,” Achten said. “(Franklin) comes to almost every tournament. Not just him, but a bunch of college coaches do. They scout. It’s a great spot for your future.”
Sitkowski said the chance to compete with and against bowlers she admires like Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) and Kraushaar’s daughter Paige (Boone Grove, Stephen F. Austin) was alluring.
“Without it, I probably wouldn’t be as performance-ready as I am now. Everything I’ve been taught by the people around me, the parents, coaches, everything that goes on in this tour,” she said. “Everyone’s a big family. I ended up picking my college through the girls that I bowled with on the tour. It has definitely set me up for what I have in front of me.”
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!