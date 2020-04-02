Local youth tour a bridge to college bowling

Hanover Central senior Isabel Sitkowski first heard about the tour in grade school. After four years bowling on it, she’s committed to Huntington.

“When we are in qualifying rounds, everyone’s still very goofy toward each other. But once you make that stepladder, you can be friends off the lanes but on the lanes it’s very competitive,” Sitkowski said. “It’s definitely really fun and it’s always good to learn to deal with a more experienced bowler, who is a little more competitive and has a couple more years of experience.”

Achten will bowl at Ancilla next year. He said the NWIJTPA was instrumental in helping coach Al Franklin find him.

“It’s a great experience to be able to see some of the shots that you’ll see in college,” Achten said. “(Franklin) comes to almost every tournament. Not just him, but a bunch of college coaches do. They scout. It’s a great spot for your future.”

Sitkowski said the chance to compete with and against bowlers she admires like Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) and Kraushaar’s daughter Paige (Boone Grove, Stephen F. Austin) was alluring.