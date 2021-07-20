Locals Steven Bugarin and Taylor Kosiek win at Buckley 5 miler

The first time Steven Bugarin participated in the Buckley 5 miler in Lowell, he was a little late for one of the earliest starts of any Northwest Indiana race.

“I didn’t realize the race started at 7:30 a.m.,” the Hammond resident recalled about the 2019 event. “I made it, but had no warm up and I finished third.”

On Saturday, Bugarin was right on time and won the overall title on the tough course with a time of 28 minutes, 54.21 seconds, nearly 30 seconds faster than runner-up Jackson Bakker of Lowell.

Unlike most Region races, Buckley’s course winds through farmland with a cross country feel to it.

“It was definitely a challenging course this year,” Bugarin said. “It was wet with some wind and the hills and tall grass — all that a cross country/trail course should have. We did get lucky it was not too hot this year.”

It’s the third win of the year for Bugarin, 35, who also won the Lotus Reach Earth Day 5K on May 1 in Valparaiso and the Brickyard 5-mile on July 3 in Hobart.

On the other hand, the female winner was about half his age and won her first local adult race in preparation for her final high school cross country season.