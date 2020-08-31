Locals take MCL MVP, Pitcher of the Year honors

He opened the season in short relief for DuPage County but knew he’d be starting later so he worked on stretching out. The lefty also made a move to the left of the rubber in an effort to make his pitches a little more deceptive to right-handed batters.

Smevoll pitched seven innings to get the win over the Northwest Indiana Oilmen in the decisive third game of the MCL championship series.

Hilbrich slashed .356/.452/.587, hitting three home runs and driving in 23 in 126 plate appearances. One of his major goals for the summer was to try to drive the ball better for more extra base hits.

He led the league with 15 doubles, four more than anyone else and almost double any player outside of Crestwood.

“I just want to keep playing as long as possible. Playing professionally after college is the main goal, whether that’s getting selected by an MLB team or just an independent team,” Hilbrich said. “I just want to keep playing.”

Smevoll’s freshman season at Webster University was cut short in the spring. The Gorloks advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series in 2019.