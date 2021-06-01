Locals to take part in showcase

PREP BASKETBALL
Locals to take part in IBCA/IHSAA showcases: Several Region players will take part in the 19th IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase on June 18-19 at Ben Davis in Indianapolis. The girls event takes place June 18 and the boys event takes place the next day. Sessions start at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. both days. The event is closed to fans. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, only two friends or family members per participant will be allowed to attend. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their IBCA membership card. Local girls players expected to attend include: Tori Allen (Andrean), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point), Asia Donald (Hobart) and Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point). Liocal boys expected to attend include: Ladaion Barnes (Morton), Ajanen Dixon (Merrillville), Travis Grayson (Chesterton), Jamie Hodges Jr. (Michigan City), Mason Jones (Valparaiso), A.J. Lux (Crown Point), Willie Miller (Lake Station), Breece Walls (Valparaiso), Jalen Washington (West Side) and Ashton Williamson (21st Century).
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats swept by Fargo-Moorhead: Raymond Jones totaled three doubles and an RBI, but the RaioCats were swept by Fargo-Moorhead on Monday at US Steel Yard. Jones had two hits, including a double, in a 7-2 loss in the opener. He had two doubles and an RBI in a seven-inning 3-1 loss in the nightcap.
PRO TENNIS
Nadal turns away set points: Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place. Just taking a set off the guy is nearly impossible, too. So when Alexei Popyrin twice came within a point of doing so during their encounter at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 3 of this year's tournament, the enormity of it all was just too much for the King of Clay's 21-year-old opponent. Nadal began his bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and 14th at the French Open, adding to a mark he keeps adding to, year after year — with a, yes, straight-set victory over Popyrin. The 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3) triumph increased Nadal's run to 26 consecutive sets in Paris, dating to the last two of the 2019 final that he won against Dominic Thiem. Nadal won all 21 sets he played across seven matches at the 2020 French Open, which was played in the autumnal chill of September-October after being postponed from its usual calendar spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the tournament with an injured ankle, while No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev lost his opening match in five sets.