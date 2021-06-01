Locals to take part in showcase

PRO TENNIS

Nadal turns away set points: Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place. Just taking a set off the guy is nearly impossible, too. So when Alexei Popyrin twice came within a point of doing so during their encounter at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 3 of this year's tournament, the enormity of it all was just too much for the King of Clay's 21-year-old opponent. Nadal began his bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and 14th at the French Open, adding to a mark he keeps adding to, year after year — with a, yes, straight-set victory over Popyrin. The 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3) triumph increased Nadal's run to 26 consecutive sets in Paris, dating to the last two of the 2019 final that he won against Dominic Thiem. Nadal won all 21 sets he played across seven matches at the 2020 French Open, which was played in the autumnal chill of September-October after being postponed from its usual calendar spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the tournament with an injured ankle, while No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev lost his opening match in five sets.