Chris Artis, who has been an assistant coach with the Calumet College of St. Joseph men's basketball team for 13 years, was recently hired as the director of basketball operations for the Incarnate Word men's basketball team.
The Cardinals, a Division I program in the Southland Conference, are coached by Carson Cunningham, a former standout player and coach at Andrean.
"We're excited to welcome Chris Artis to Incarnate Word hoops," Cunningham said in a statement on April 8. "His experience, infectious personality, diligence, exquisite bank shot, and his smarts and values are all admirable."
Cunningham just wrapped up his first season with the Cardinals. Incarnate Word went 6-25 and 1-17 in conference.
Artis had a standout career at Valparaiso University, twice helping the Crusaders reach the NCAA Tournament, including for the first time in 1996.