Longtime Spohn Middle School coach, AD Spencer Greer died Tuesday at 82
LOCAL SPORTS

Longtime Spohn Middle School coach, AD Spencer Greer died Tuesday at 82

Spencer Greer, former Spohn athletic director

Hammond Hall of Fame member Spencer Greer died on Tuesday at 82. Greer, a Morton graduate, was a coach and athletic director at Spohn Middle School in Hammond from 1968-2002.

 Danny Shelton, File, The Times

Spencer Greer dedicated his entire career to teaching and coaching middle school in Hammond. When he joined his daughter Amy in the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame, he was honored.

“He was thrilled about that,” said William Walters, Greer’s classmate at Morton. “As long as he was able he would always go to the induction ceremonies and meet his old friends.”

Greer, a Morton High School grad and Hammond Sports Hall of Fame inductee, died Tuesday at a nursing facility in Valparaiso from complications due to dementia. He was 82.

Greer graduated from Morton in 1956 and spent 35 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Spohn Middle School in Hammond.

His time at Spohn lasted the entire length of the school’s existence, teaching when it opened in 1967 and retiring when it closed in 2002.

Greer was inducted into the Hammond Hall of Fame in 2014, joining his daughter Amy, a 2005 inductee. They are the only father-daughter duo in the Hall.

Greer was honored for his impact on athletes at Spohn. He coached basketball and football for 31 years and spent several years coaching track and field and cross country before retirement. Greer was Spohn’s athletic director and taught social studies as well. 

“He was a terrific teacher of social studies,” Walters said. “I know he was admired by his students.”

Greer played football, basketball and ran track at Morton. After graduating, he earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and Indiana State University before serving in the U.S. Marines.

Greer was in the first four-year class at Morton. Before, Morton went to the 10th grade, with students transferring to Hammond High for 11th grade.

Greer’s wife of 50 years, Carol, died in April from cancer.

“Everybody that knew Spencer loved him and enjoyed spending time with him,” Walters said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

