Longtime Spohn Middle School coach, AD Spencer Greer died Tuesday at 82

Spencer Greer dedicated his entire career to teaching and coaching middle school in Hammond. When he joined his daughter Amy in the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame, he was honored.

“He was thrilled about that,” said William Walters, Greer’s classmate at Morton. “As long as he was able he would always go to the induction ceremonies and meet his old friends.”

Greer, a Morton High School grad and Hammond Sports Hall of Fame inductee, died Tuesday at a nursing facility in Valparaiso from complications due to dementia. He was 82.

Greer graduated from Morton in 1956 and spent 35 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Spohn Middle School in Hammond.

His time at Spohn lasted the entire length of the school’s existence, teaching when it opened in 1967 and retiring when it closed in 2002.

Greer was inducted into the Hammond Hall of Fame in 2014, joining his daughter Amy, a 2005 inductee. They are the only father-daughter duo in the Hall.