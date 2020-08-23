Longtime Valparaiso coach Jim Daugherty reflects on 35-year career

As the 2020-21 athletic year brings uncertainty for everyone associated with collegiate athletics, it also will bring a change unlike any other for Jim Daugherty.
It will mark the first time in 35 years that Daugherty won’t have the title “Coach” in front of his name.
Daugherty was already planning on retiring from his post as the Valparaiso men’s tennis coach at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Then came news last November that the program would be cut after the season ended. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic which halted the season midway through the schedule.
Through it all, Daugherty continued to show up to work every day, thinking of his players, both current and former, and how to best serve them. It is the charge he’s always lived by since he began coaching tennis at Valparaiso in 1985.
“Coach (Daugherty) found a way to be a father figure, a big brother, a mentor and a friend,” former Valparaiso men’s tennis player/coach Michael Woodson said. “The thing is, he did those all at the same time and he was whatever his players needed him to be.”
With all the chaos surrounding the men’s tennis program getting discontinued last fall and the season being cut short in the spring, the news of Daugherty’s retirement got lost in the mix. Valparaiso released a touching testimonial to Daugherty at the end of July, featuring words from many of his former players about the impact he had on their lives.
For Daugherty, it was almost like reading his own eulogy while still being alive.
“Reading those words was almost cathartic,” Daugherty said. “It gave me a little more closure. I know my coaching career wasn’t perfect, but I have reveled in hearing from a lot of my former players. I just wanted to serve them in the best way I could. I think we’re all people with good intentions and I just tried to do that for our players.”
Daugherty graduated from Ball State in 1977 after a strong playing career that was hindered by a back injury. Approaching 30 years old in 1985, Daugherty landed at Valparaiso after his request to host a tennis camp turned into a job offer from the school to work with both the men’s and women’s tennis programs. That offer evolved into a full-time teaching position with the ability to become the head men’s coach several years later.
As the seasons and the wins began to pile up over the years, so did the memories and the relationships. Men’s tennis alums would flock back to Valparaiso every fall for an annual homecoming celebration that was about far more than wins and losses.
“I wanted to have fun right alongside those guys,” Daugherty said. “It wasn’t just about me. If these guys were taking time out of their lives to return to campus, that means they’re looking forward to seeing their teammates. What I really enjoyed was that a lot of these guys became good friends with players from other eras. I certainly wasn’t trying to run a 101 Leadership or Bonding course with them. It just happened.”
Woodson transferred to Valparaiso from North Carolina State in 2009 and spent three seasons playing for the Crusaders before transitioning into a role as Daugherty’s assistant coach. The pair helped guide Valparaiso to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. The Crusaders returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 after Woodson left to join the Baylor men’s tennis program, where he is now the interim head coach.
“I thought (his relationships with former players) was really cool when I first got here, but I didn’t fully understand it at first,” Woodson said. “I thought it was like that everywhere. The more time I spent with Coach (Daugherty), the more I realized just how special he was and how special the program was that he built. I took it for granted at first, but now you realize just how different he is.”
Daugherty’s career comes to an end after more than 300 victories, several championships and a lifetime of memories. Now comes the next chapter.
For Daugherty, that means reading a lot for the time being as COVID-19 precautions have kept him in Valpo for much of the last few months. Once things begin to return to normal, Daugherty is eager to start traveling with his wife Cathy.
“I haven’t identified exactly what the next step is yet,” Daugherty said. “I’m reading books about inspiration and creativity right now and I feel like I’m getting a new lease on life. I’m not jumping into anything right now, but I’m making sure any action or steps I take are things I enjoy doing.”
