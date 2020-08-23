Longtime Valparaiso coach Jim Daugherty reflects on 35-year career

For Daugherty, it was almost like reading his own eulogy while still being alive.

“Reading those words was almost cathartic,” Daugherty said. “It gave me a little more closure. I know my coaching career wasn’t perfect, but I have reveled in hearing from a lot of my former players. I just wanted to serve them in the best way I could. I think we’re all people with good intentions and I just tried to do that for our players.”

Daugherty graduated from Ball State in 1977 after a strong playing career that was hindered by a back injury. Approaching 30 years old in 1985, Daugherty landed at Valparaiso after his request to host a tennis camp turned into a job offer from the school to work with both the men’s and women’s tennis programs. That offer evolved into a full-time teaching position with the ability to become the head men’s coach several years later.

As the seasons and the wins began to pile up over the years, so did the memories and the relationships. Men’s tennis alums would flock back to Valparaiso every fall for an annual homecoming celebration that was about far more than wins and losses.