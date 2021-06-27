Lost in the middle when it comes to research data

While KSI and the NATA also started surveying last year for middle school coverage, they have not yet reported specific numbers. Still, even absent the evidence from a reputable survey, it is safe to say athletic trainer services at the middle school level are minimal compared to those one level higher.

Given the data in these studies from the ACHIEVES project, we need to do better.

Still stuck in the middle of COVID

We are well past the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as evidenced by what happened to the North Carolina State baseball team at the College Baseball World Series – forced to withdraw due to too many players being in the NCAA’s COVID-19 protocol, we have not reached its end either.

A major reason? The continued reluctance of young people to get the vaccine and unfortunately professional athletes are leading the way — only 23 MLB teams, for example, have reached the 85% vaccinated threshold required to relax COVID-19-related regulations and restrictions.