Love is Love 5K set for first in-person race since March

The race takes place on a pavement bike trail that’s right across the street from the park shelter. The course is essentially a down-and-back on the trail, so Stofko said they will make sure that when the race begins, participants will be on the far right side of the trail, and whenever a runner makes the turn to come back, they will be on the opposite side of the trail to practice social distancing.

There is usually an awards ceremony after the race where everyone gathers around to hear their name called, but instead, Stofko said runners will receive their award upon finishing the race to avoid being in a large crowd.

“Usually we’re able to talk to people and hangout but that’s not going to happen,” Stofko said. “So, we’re just being a little cautious, and it’ll definitely be different.”

This is the second year the Love is Love 5K is taking place. The idea started a year ago when Stofko saw that NWI Pride Events were putting on a number of events last summer. So, he reached out and asked if they would be interested if they partnered together for a race.

Part of the proceeds for the Love is Love 5K will be donated to the NWI Pride Events, Inc.