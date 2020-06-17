Love is Love 5K set for first in-person race since March

For the first time since March, a live, in-person running event will be taking place in Northwest Indiana.
On Father’s Day, June 21, the Love is Love 5K Run/Walk will be held at Bluhm County Park in Westville.
Paul Stofko, the race director, said they have an advantage because it’s a smaller race. He’s only expecting around 40-50 people to participate in the race, which makes it easier for everyone to participate at once and they won’t have to do staggered starts.
“If you’re looking at bigger races, some of them are just canceled because the ability to keep everybody safe is difficult,” Stofko said. “So, it’s nice to have small races because then we have an advantage that ours will at least go on.”
The last in-person race Stofko put on was in March at Oak Ridge Prairie in Griffith. In April, Stofko directed a virtual TP 10K, where he would give participants a date and time, and they would have to personally track and time themselves, then provide a screenshot as proof.
Stofko admits he is more of a live event guy, so he’s happy to be back out on the course this Sunday. The people who are working the race will be wearing masks and gloves the whole time. As for the runners, they can wear a mask if they want to but it’s not mandatory.
The race takes place on a pavement bike trail that’s right across the street from the park shelter. The course is essentially a down-and-back on the trail, so Stofko said they will make sure that when the race begins, participants will be on the far right side of the trail, and whenever a runner makes the turn to come back, they will be on the opposite side of the trail to practice social distancing.
There is usually an awards ceremony after the race where everyone gathers around to hear their name called, but instead, Stofko said runners will receive their award upon finishing the race to avoid being in a large crowd.
“Usually we’re able to talk to people and hangout but that’s not going to happen,” Stofko said. “So, we’re just being a little cautious, and it’ll definitely be different.”
This is the second year the Love is Love 5K is taking place. The idea started a year ago when Stofko saw that NWI Pride Events were putting on a number of events last summer. So, he reached out and asked if they would be interested if they partnered together for a race.
Part of the proceeds for the Love is Love 5K will be donated to the NWI Pride Events, Inc.
“I have friends that are a part of that community, so why don’t I support something that I support?” Stofko said. “I’m doing what I can. I’m a race director, so that’s kind of what my forte is, so I thought why not, and they’ve been more than willing to help us out when they can.”
Usually the NWI Pride Fest is in June, which is why the race is this month, but this year, the festival is moved to September because of COVID-19. But, there will be representatives at a table at the race to promote NWI Pride Events.
Registration for the race is open until Friday, and the race will begin Sunday at 8 a.m.
