Lowell grad Liam Collins sets three national powerlifting records

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Liam Collins’ gym closed during Indiana's mandated stay-at-home order, he, like plenty of Americans, used his home gym to continue to work out.

Collins then took his training to Indianapolis on July 18, where he set three national powerlifting records.

Collins, a 2019 graduate from Lowell, set the national record for the 18 to 19-year-old 198 pound weight class in squat with 580 pounds, deadlift with 600 pounds and overall total with 1,495 pounds. His 315 pound bench was four pounds short of the record.

Collins started working out with his dad when he was 12. In his freshman and sophomore years of high school, Collins played baseball, where he found a new interest in lifting.

“I remember doing the 100-pound dumbbells, and everyone was watching and hyping me up,” Collins said. “When I got the lift, there was a little bit of shock in the room. That feeling of being strong and everyone watching felt really good, like ‘Man, I like this, I think I could be good at this.’”

Collins started taking lifting more seriously. At his gym, Anytime Fitness in Lowell, he found inspiration in watching people lift what he thought to be crazy weights.