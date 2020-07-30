Lowell grad Liam Collins sets three national powerlifting records

When Liam Collins’ gym closed during Indiana's mandated stay-at-home order, he, like plenty of Americans, used his home gym to continue to work out.
Collins then took his training to Indianapolis on July 18, where he set three national powerlifting records.
Collins, a 2019 graduate from Lowell, set the national record for the 18 to 19-year-old 198 pound weight class in squat with 580 pounds, deadlift with 600 pounds and overall total with 1,495 pounds. His 315 pound bench was four pounds short of the record.
Collins started working out with his dad when he was 12. In his freshman and sophomore years of high school, Collins played baseball, where he found a new interest in lifting.
“I remember doing the 100-pound dumbbells, and everyone was watching and hyping me up,” Collins said. “When I got the lift, there was a little bit of shock in the room. That feeling of being strong and everyone watching felt really good, like ‘Man, I like this, I think I could be good at this.’”
Collins started taking lifting more seriously. At his gym, Anytime Fitness in Lowell, he found inspiration in watching people lift what he thought to be crazy weights.
The lifters at Collins’ gym showed him where to sign up for competitions. In July 2019, he competed in his first meet and finished first in his division but still well below the weights he's lifted in this year's records.
"This year has definitely been one of insane improvements and progress," Collins said.
Collins studies nursing at Southern Indiana. He said his classes have taught him what happens when he uses his muscles, opening up a new line of thought for how to strategically build those muscles.
“It is cool to apply some of the knowledge I learn in anatomy classes to lifting,’ Collins said. “When I learn about nutrition in classes, it helps me become a better athlete in the weight room.”
Collins’ dad Lance, who is a paramedic, helped inspire Collins’ decision to both go into the medical field and powerlifting.
“I don’t know where I’d be without my dad,” Collins said. “He’s my biggest influence and 100 percent in support of me. If I need a certain piece of equipment he gets it. If I need someone to video or spot, he’s always there.”
Lance Collins competes alongside his son, including at the West Indy Summer Bash. Liam Collins said he’s much stronger than his dad.
There is certain programming Liam Collins uses to train, usually in 12-week increments — the ideal time frame to prepare the body for a competition.
The training helps maximize the weight Collins’ lifts on the three main exercises: deadlift, bench and squat.
On his bench day, all exercises are based on building his bench. His day for squatting focuses on building up his max squat, and the same for deadlift day.
Having a home gym during the shutdown was vital to Collins’ ability to continue that schedule, as he ramped up to face the competition.
“Never, never would I have been able to do that if I didn’t have equipment at home to train with,” Collins said.
Collins doesn’t think his home gym gave him an unfair advantage for the competition. Although he said fewer people competed than normal, the powerlifters who did compete were in as good of shape, as usual.
Collins turned 20 Tuesday, so he’ll move into a new division and won’t be able to set a bench record. But he’ll have until he’s 24 to set new records in the next division.
“That would be awesome if I could take the squat, bench, deadlifting and total, all four records, in that division by my 24th birthday,” Collins said.
