Lowell grad Will Burnside honored with name on race car

Keselowski finished ninth at the NASCAR Monster Energy Series' O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The UTI program took Burnside nearly two years to complete. He spent a year and a half doing auto and diesel work before working for General Motors in Arizona for three months.

“You pretty much do half of it in the classroom where you’re learning how everything works and what goes together, and the other half is hands on learning,” Burnside said. “You go out in the lab and actually work on the vehicle and apply what you learned.”

Burnside said he worked on cars with his dad when he was younger, but it wasn’t until his friend got him into auto class in high school that his interest was piqued.

After meeting with a UTI representative and taking some auto shop classes, he decided it was something he could do.

“It came easy to me so I decided to pursue it and do it,” Burnside said. “And man, I really enjoy working on cars.”

Since graduating from UTI, Burnside has gotten a job as a technician at Mike Anderson Chevrolet. He said he wants to work his was up the ladder to world class technician, GM’s top honor.