Lowell grad Will Burnside honored with name on race car

While Will Burnside was busy working on his farm, his name was on a car driving 200 miles per hour around the Texas Motor Speedway.
Burnside, a 2018 Lowell graduate, was one of 225 Universal Technical Institute graduates whose name was listed on Brad Keselowski’s race car on July 19.
Although Burnside considers himself more of a drag racing fan than a NASCAR fan, he was impressed with the support.
“It was pretty cool, I didn't expect anything like that to happen,” Burnside said. “To be able to see something like that and actually have my name on the car was pretty awesome. Not everybody gets that."
UTI is sponsored by Keselowski’s race team, Team Penske. Penske wanted to honor those who graduated from UTI during COVID-19, choosing to add their names to Keselowski’s No. 2 car to say thanks and show support.
The names were listed in alphabetical order on the roof of Keselowski’s white, red and black Ford Mustang.
Keselowski tweeted a short video of the car before the event.
“My name isn’t the only one on the 2 today. Got 225 others along for the ride ... Here we go, @UTITweet 2020 class. Let’s have some fun,” Keselowski said in the tweet.
Keselowski finished ninth at the NASCAR Monster Energy Series' O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The UTI program took Burnside nearly two years to complete. He spent a year and a half doing auto and diesel work before working for General Motors in Arizona for three months.
“You pretty much do half of it in the classroom where you’re learning how everything works and what goes together, and the other half is hands on learning,” Burnside said. “You go out in the lab and actually work on the vehicle and apply what you learned.”
Burnside said he worked on cars with his dad when he was younger, but it wasn’t until his friend got him into auto class in high school that his interest was piqued.
After meeting with a UTI representative and taking some auto shop classes, he decided it was something he could do.
“It came easy to me so I decided to pursue it and do it,” Burnside said. “And man, I really enjoy working on cars.”
Since graduating from UTI, Burnside has gotten a job as a technician at Mike Anderson Chevrolet. He said he wants to work his was up the ladder to world class technician, GM’s top honor.
In order to get that certification, Burnside said he will have to take a written test and complete a hands-on test in which he completes difficult tasks in a certain amount of time.
He currently works on diesel trucks, something he wanted to do.
“If they send me off to Corvette training, I wouldn’t mind that either,” Burnside said.
