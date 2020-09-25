Lowell overcomes huge halftime deficit to edge Kankakee Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — Joey Heuer makes a game-winning 53-yard touchdown sound simple.

“It’s just heart and grit from the team right there,” the Lowell running back said. “I hit the hole hard, saw the cut lane and hit it. Touchdown.”

The Times No. 5 Red Devils came back from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat No. 6 Kankakee Valley 28-21 in a key Northwest Crossroads Conference meeting Friday at The Inferno.

Lowell (5-0, 1-0) wasn’t just trailing at halftime. The Red Devils managed only 27 total yards in the first two quarters.

“We kind of just wore them down a little bit in that fourth quarter, got a few breaks here and there and we never game up,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “That was our halftime talk. We can’t worry about the score now. It’s just a matter of what’s inside.”

KV (5-1, 1-1) controlled the line of scrimmage from the start. The Kougars quickly moved down the field on the opening drive, finishing with a 25-yard pass from Eli Carden to Markus Ritchie.

The next drive was more methodical, with 17 plays eating up most of the first quarter. Logan Parks punched it in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter.