Lowell overcomes huge halftime deficit to edge Kankakee Valley

LOWELL — Joey Heuer makes a game-winning 53-yard touchdown sound simple.
“It’s just heart and grit from the team right there,” the Lowell running back said. “I hit the hole hard, saw the cut lane and hit it. Touchdown.”
The Times No. 5 Red Devils came back from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat No. 6 Kankakee Valley 28-21 in a key Northwest Crossroads Conference meeting Friday at The Inferno.
Lowell (5-0, 1-0) wasn’t just trailing at halftime. The Red Devils managed only 27 total yards in the first two quarters.
“We kind of just wore them down a little bit in that fourth quarter, got a few breaks here and there and we never game up,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “That was our halftime talk. We can’t worry about the score now. It’s just a matter of what’s inside.”
KV (5-1, 1-1) controlled the line of scrimmage from the start. The Kougars quickly moved down the field on the opening drive, finishing with a 25-yard pass from Eli Carden to Markus Ritchie.
The next drive was more methodical, with 17 plays eating up most of the first quarter. Logan Parks punched it in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter.
“(Kankakee Valley) is big. They’re physical. (Carden) is talented,” Kilmer said. “They did to use what we normally do to everybody else. They came out and they ran the ball right down our throats.”
Just before half, Kankakee Valley broke Lowell’s back with a fake punt on fourth down with 3 yards to go near midfield. Carden found Ritchie for 16 yards with only 35 seconds left in the second quarter.
The pair hooked up again for a 38-yard score two plays later. The Kougars led 21-0 at the break.
Heuer set the tone for the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return for a score that gave the Red Devils hope to open the third quarter.
Kyler Newcom intercepted a Carden pass at the Lowell 4-yard line on the next Kougars drive.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cameron Stojancevich found Michael Eriks up the right sideline for a 53-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven points.
Heuer tied the game at 21-21 with an 11-yard run with under six minutes left.
The teams traded fumbles in the final minutes, with Lowell finally taking over at its own 11-yard line with one minute, 47 seconds to play. Heuer crossed the goal line with 35 ticks remaining.
“Being around these guys, it’s a never-quit attitude,” Heuer said. “It’s summer, conditioning, being around the guys all the time. We’re brothers."
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Lowell football
