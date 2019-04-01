Freshman Anya Goeders and her Stanford teammates became the first school to win three consecutive women’s swimming and diving NCAA titles since Auburn in 2002-04. Stanford won the NCAA Championships with 456.5 points, defeating California (419 points) and Michigan (314).
Goeders, a Lowell graduate, earned All-American honors in the 50-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
On March 21, Goeders took the first individual All-America honors of her career with a 12th-place finish in the 50 freestyle. She posted a time of 21.98 seconds in the preliminaries and then finished fourth in the B final with a 22.07.
In the 200 medley relay the next day, she was part of a relay of underclassmen that swam to a seventh-place finish in 1:36.13. Goeders swam the freestyle leg of the event.
Sophomore and Crown Point graduate Hannah Kukurugya also qualified for the NCAA Championships. However, she was one of two swimmers left off that roster because Stanford had 22 NCAA qualifiers (18 swimmers, four divers), which was over the roster limit. Stanford had 16 swimmers and four divers compete at the championships.
Tetzloff swims to 7 All-America honors
Aly Tetzloff became the 16th Auburn female swimmer to earn seven All-America honors at a lone NCAA Championship and the first since 2012. The senior finished with 15 career All-America honors.
Tetzloff, an Auburn senior and Crown Point graduate, had a busy NCAA Championships, setting a school record along the way. She swam the 100 butterfly in 50.61 for fifth place on March 22, her highest individual finish in her career. That broke the Auburn record (50.68) from last year’s SEC Championships. It was one of six events she swam that day. Three events later, she swam to an eighth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (51.33). She also led off the 200 medley relay with a 24.29 in the backstroke.
She was part of the 400 free relay that took sixth place and finished 16th in the 100 freestyle (48.38).
Auburn finished 12th as a team with 146 points, its highest finish since 2012.
Krause swims fly for Michigan’s 3rd-place squad
Vanessa Krause competed in the 100 and 200 butterfly events for the third-place Michigan women’s swimming and diving team at the four-day NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.
The Chesterton graduate and Michigan junior was the only Wolverines swimmer in the 200 fly, taking 21st place with a time of 1:55.97. She took 51st in the 100 fly (53.51). Krause was one of 14 Michigan swimmers and divers to compete at the NCAA Championships.
Micic takes 3rd in NCAA wrestling
Michigan wrestler Stevan Micic finished in third place in the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh in his 133-pound weight class.
Micic, a redshirt junior and Hanover Central graduate, earned All-American honors for the third time. He won a 17-4 major decision over John Erneste of Missouri in the consolation semifinals with five takedowns and a reversal. He ended the tournament with a 6-1 decision over Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher to take third.
Micic finished the season with a 19-1 record. He lost the tournament’s semifinal match 4-1 to eventual champion Nick Suriano from Rutgers.
As a team, Michigan finished in fifth place with 62.5 points.
Okanu wins NJCAA hoops title with Vincennes
Bowman Academy graduate Chinedu Okanu, a 6-foot-7 freshman center, was part of the Vincennes University men’s basketball team that won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship.
Vincennes defeated Ranger 87-77 on March 23 for the title in its first national title game appearance since 1986.
Though Okanu didn’t play in the title game, he tied his season-high with 8 points in the 85-67 semifinal victory over South Plains, shooting 4 for 8 from the floor. Okanu played in 22 games as a reserve, scoring 54 total points and grabbing 36 rebounds for the season.
It’s the program’s first national title since 1972 and fourth overall.