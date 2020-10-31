Lowell’s Karina James brings home state title

Kaylie Politza ran awesome today,” Valpo coach John Arredondo said. “She followed the race plan perfectly. It’s such a hard course, and a lot of girls like to go out fast. It eats you up if you’re not smart enough, and she did the right thing, put herself right where she needed to be. … Overall, we did well.”

Politza said the plan worked.

“It really paid off, and I was able to make some moves on the hills, and then start my kick a little bit earlier,” she said. “With 400 meters left I was able to start it up and passed two people on the final stretch. Going out a little bit easier and then trying my best to pick people off, really ended up helping me in terms of places.”

Arredondo said the squad accomplished its goals

“The girls really bought in this year, and I can’t commend my team enough by buying what we were selling,” he said.

Wheeler senior Hailey Oroz finished 30th overall, and the Bearcats placed 18th as a team. Chesterton placed 20th and Lake Central 23rd out of 24 teams to wrap up the Region state qualifiers.