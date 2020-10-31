Lowell’s Karina James brings home state title

TERRE HAUTE -- Lowell junior Karina James knew she had an opportunity to do something special on Saturday.
And James was running for a “movement” that she said was bigger than her at the state meet at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. The Red Devils standout delivered, winning the individual state title in a time of 18 minutes and 0.1 seconds, holding off Carroll’s Zoe Duffus down the stretch.
“It’s crazy,” James said moments after the race. “I’m just proud that it’s from the Region. I’m really happy to be a part of the movement that’s happening in the Region. I heard it all over the course today. We have ‘Regionproud’ T-shirts that I’ll throw on for the awards.”
James became the second straight runner from her school and the Region to win a state title after Lowell’s Gabriel Sanchez won the boys race in 2019.
“There’s a movement happening in the Region, and I think that it’s being missed far too often, especially lately,” said James, who won the girls program's first state individual crown. “So to have two state champs consecutive years, that’s just crazy and I’m really happy to be a part of that. It’s all for the people from the Region, and the Man upstairs for me.”
Lowell coach Scott Coil said James, who placed fourth last year, ran her race from the start.
“I told her, ‘Just make sure you position yourself to have a shot,’” he said. “That was all she needed.”
James sprinted out early as planned and was in a stride-for-stride battle with Duffus throughout. James made her move just after the 3-mile mark.
“As soon as I felt that 3-mile on my watch, I said ‘Point-one (left), you can go. There’s no point in waiting,’” she said. “I took it, and I had no idea how close (Duffus) was. I thought I was putting on distance. I felt her come up, and I saw her arm so that pushed me to have one last final surge.”
James won by a comfortable 2.1 seconds and said she had a kick for the finish.
“It was just a matter of being pushed,” said James, who won every race this year. “I don’t think this race was about time, I just needed the competition to show up.”
The next Region finisher was Valparaiso junior Kaylie Politza, who placed 11th overall and helped the Vikings to eighth place as a team, the highest area team finish. Carmel won the team title.
Support Local Journalism
“We were pretty focused today,” said Politza, a junior. “Everybody was really excited to race.”
Cheyanne Stock finished 38th, Grace Thomas 105th, Angela Coulopoulos 125th and Anika Anderson 126th.
Kaylie Politza ran awesome today,” Valpo coach John Arredondo said. “She followed the race plan perfectly. It’s such a hard course, and a lot of girls like to go out fast. It eats you up if you’re not smart enough, and she did the right thing, put herself right where she needed to be. … Overall, we did well.”
Politza said the plan worked.
“It really paid off, and I was able to make some moves on the hills, and then start my kick a little bit earlier,” she said. “With 400 meters left I was able to start it up and passed two people on the final stretch. Going out a little bit easier and then trying my best to pick people off, really ended up helping me in terms of places.”
Arredondo said the squad accomplished its goals
“The girls really bought in this year, and I can’t commend my team enough by buying what we were selling,” he said.
Wheeler senior Hailey Oroz finished 30th overall, and the Bearcats placed 18th as a team. Chesterton placed 20th and Lake Central 23rd out of 24 teams to wrap up the Region state qualifiers.
“This is the only team that’s supported me like this before,” Oroz said. “Because without them, I would not have been here today, so I’m so thankful they’ve given me this opportunity to come back and have one last race.
“When I heard (James) won, I was so excited. She deserves it. I think we’re all super proud that she did that for us because we don’t really get that much attention.”
Wheeler coach Ben Kosal said going in his team was predicted to finish between 13th and 24th.
“Even before we got the results I said if we can walk out of here with 18th place I’d be happy,” he said. “About five minutes later they said we got 18th, so I’m ecstatic right now. To know that there’s only 17 teams ahead of us and some of those schools are 4,000, 5,000 kids, it’s remarkable. These Wheeler girls deserve a lot of credit. They worked their tails off all year and earned their spots on those lines. They ran their hearts out today.”
Bree Gentry finished 87th to pace Chesterton, while Bailey Ranta placed 160th.
“That’s running,” Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “It’s rolling the dice, and the dice was not in our favor today. We go back to the drawing boards, and there’s always next year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!