Lowell's Jackson Bakker, Karina James sweep sectional cross country titles

Lowell won the individual girls race, as well, with defending state champion Karina James more than two minutes ahead of the rest of the runners. James said she and her coaches looked at the weather and course and decided to do pacework Saturday. That worked out to an 18:29 race.

The plan isn’t ever set too far in advance. James said decisions are made on a daily basis.

“The body changes by hour. It changes by second. You can’t really dictate a training plan and stick to it as well as you want to. It’s a false hope, I feel like. You’ve just got to be as in tune with your body as you’re able to,” she said. “That’s the key behind the good coaches that I have. It’s not like, ‘You’re doing this and we’re not going to change it.’ It’s, ‘You’re heavy or exhausted, let’s modify it so we don’t put your body into overdrive.’”

James is taking some time to cherish her final postseason as a high school runner. The Red Devils senior said she used to be the kind of athlete who would put on her headphones and not talk to anybody from the moment she got on the bus at 5 a.m. until her cooldown was over.

She’s not that way anymore.