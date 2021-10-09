Lowell's Jackson Bakker, Karina James sweep sectional cross country titles

HEBRON — Jackson Bakker was glad to have the motivation.
That Lowell senior got out in front early at Saturday’s sectional race at Hebron. The race looked like it might become an easy one. Then a pair of runners from Hanover Central made sure it wasn’t.
“I stuck it out, most of the kids weren’t chasing me. (Hanover Central’s Ryan) York tried to catch and that’s what really motivated me to get a little bit faster,” Bakker said. “It’s awesome (to win a sectional title). I ran with (former state champion Gabriel Sanchez) and he won it twice. It’s awesome to add that, going to college I can say I’m a sectional champ.”
Bakker turned in a 16-minute, 35-second time to hold off York and his Wildcats teammate Bryce Noble. York finished just half a second behind Bakker.
“I just didn’t have it. Every time I tried to make a move on Bakker, he would just keep going and I couldn’t get around him,” York said. “He just dropped the hammer over there and I tried to stay with him but it wasn’t enough.”
At one point Noble, who missed much of the season with a foot injury, gave York a one-word message. Noble said “gap,” which told York to pull away from him and Crown Point’s Weston Hulen and try to catch Bakker.
“That insinuated, ‘Go get Bakker,’ which I knew he needed to do,” Noble said. “With him doing that, I was hoping I would be able to stay with him. It was communicating to him that it was time to go. I just didn’t have it. He did.”
Lowell won the individual girls race, as well, with defending state champion Karina James more than two minutes ahead of the rest of the runners. James said she and her coaches looked at the weather and course and decided to do pacework Saturday. That worked out to an 18:29 race.
The plan isn’t ever set too far in advance. James said decisions are made on a daily basis.
“The body changes by hour. It changes by second. You can’t really dictate a training plan and stick to it as well as you want to. It’s a false hope, I feel like. You’ve just got to be as in tune with your body as you’re able to,” she said. “That’s the key behind the good coaches that I have. It’s not like, ‘You’re doing this and we’re not going to change it.’ It’s, ‘You’re heavy or exhausted, let’s modify it so we don’t put your body into overdrive.’”
James is taking some time to cherish her final postseason as a high school runner. The Red Devils senior said she used to be the kind of athlete who would put on her headphones and not talk to anybody from the moment she got on the bus at 5 a.m. until her cooldown was over.
She’s not that way anymore.
“My priority is spending my time with my team, leading my team. I think it’s calming me. I’m not as uptight. I think I appreciate it because I know that it’s coming to an end and it’s coming fast,” James said.
Illiana Christian won the team girls race with 41 points. The Vikings had all five runners finish in the top 14, led by Avery Olthof in fourth.
Hanover Central’s Maria Davenport was second, individually, at 20:44. Caitlyn Derwisnki of Crown Point was third, just a fifth of a second behind Davenport.
Illiana, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Lowell and Boone Grove move on to the Crown Point Regional.
On the boys side, Crown Point, Illiana, Hobart, Lowell and Hanover Central advance to the next round. Merrillville’s Zach Dunn finished fourth followed by Illiana’s Brady Vroom.