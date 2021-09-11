Lowell's Karina James goes out in style at Bob Thomas Invite, sets meet record

LOWELL — Karina James doesn’t like to lose, especially at home.
The Lowell senior was as dominant as usual in her final race at the Red Devils’ Bob Thomas Invitational Saturday, winning in 17 minutes, 57 seconds. It was a meet record and well over a minute in front of the rest of the runners.
“It’s my last (home race) and that speaks for itself,” the defending state champion said. “I’ve tended to dominate on our course but I think more than ever today I had in my mind that it’s my turf. It’s my house. Ultimately, it’s my senior year. That definitely spoke to me today.”
Wheeler’s Emma Hellwege was second at 19:14. She said she’s learned to not try to keep up with James.
“She’s up there doing her own thing and I’m doing my own thing,” Hellwege said.
Hellwege decided to make a move in the pack behind James at about the 2.5-mile mark. She’s learned to dial things back after starting out fast in a meet at Terre Haute to start the season. She couldn’t finish the race.
“I definitely can’t think about trying to stay with certain people. I just kind of run it as my race and I figure that whatever happens later on, happens later on,” Hellwege said. “You can’t win a race in the first (kilometer) unless you’re like Karina.”
Chesterton, led by senior Bailey Ranta, wasn’t running its best race. The Trojans used the race as a tempo run to prepare for a big meet at New Prairie next week.
James saw Ranta wasn’t wearing spikes before the race and was a little disappointed. She likes to run against the best competition.
“I get excited (to see top opponents). It makes me nervous and that’s a good thing,” James said. “I think I’m a little nervous now more than ever. I’m feeling the wrath of being state champ. I have a target on my back.
"It’s been very apparent from a couple different races. I feel like everyone knows me now and I have something to prove. I was the state champ and the state champ should win, right? At least that’s how people see it. That’s what people throw on me.”
LaPorte’s Cole Raymond was the favorite in the boys race coming into the day and he didn’t disappoint, pacing the pack at 16:23.
Raymond was coming off a personal-best 15:39 at the Harrison Invitational last weekend which was only good enough for third. He also had a tough workout on Wednesday.
He said the emphasis for Saturday’s race was to work on his kick. He didn’t get out front until the last half of the race and didn’t turn on the jets until the final stretch.
“I let them catch me because I really wanted to work on my kick, so I kind of saved a little and tried to cook late,” Raymond said. “I feel like if I had a kick last week, I could’ve won.”
Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman finished second. He was the only Kougar to bump up to the Red Division in an effort to see some better competition and was three seconds behind Raymond.
He held with the leading group but made his move in the last 300 meters with Raymond. He passed Morgan Township’s Owen Thomas and Chesterton’s Cole Dolson late.
“I love racing against the big names. That’s what makes you better. You race big people, you get faster,” Hoffman said. “I’m happy I bumped up.”
LaPorte won the Red Division, 69-71 over Chesterton. The Slicers are gearing up for a postseason run they haven’t had in a long time.
“We’ve been outside looking in for my three years (before this season) at semistate. If we ran really good we were going to make it. We’re right there now, all eyes on the postseason,” Raymond said. “We’re going to be ready to go when it matters.”
LC took top honors as a team in the girls Red Division race with 53 points. The Indians had all five girls runners finish in the top 14, led by Taylor Kosiek in seventh. LaPorte was second with 82.
Kankakee Valley’s Emma Bell won the Black Dvision girls race at 20:17. Griffith sophomore Joey LaPatra was the boys Black Division winner at 17:46.
