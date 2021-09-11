Lowell's Karina James goes out in style at Bob Thomas Invite, sets meet record

“I let them catch me because I really wanted to work on my kick, so I kind of saved a little and tried to cook late,” Raymond said. “I feel like if I had a kick last week, I could’ve won.”

Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman finished second. He was the only Kougar to bump up to the Red Division in an effort to see some better competition and was three seconds behind Raymond.

He held with the leading group but made his move in the last 300 meters with Raymond. He passed Morgan Township’s Owen Thomas and Chesterton’s Cole Dolson late.

“I love racing against the big names. That’s what makes you better. You race big people, you get faster,” Hoffman said. “I’m happy I bumped up.”

LaPorte won the Red Division, 69-71 over Chesterton. The Slicers are gearing up for a postseason run they haven’t had in a long time.

“We’ve been outside looking in for my three years (before this season) at semistate. If we ran really good we were going to make it. We’re right there now, all eyes on the postseason,” Raymond said. “We’re going to be ready to go when it matters.”