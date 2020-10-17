Lowell's Karina James, Highland's Lucas Guerra continue dominance at regional

Lake Central won the girls team race with 30 points, led by Natalie Kransky’s third-place 19:40.7. The Indians had five runners in the top nine spots. Crown Point was second with 56 points, followed by Lowell with 84.

On the boys side, Highland' Lucas Guerra set a course record at 15:30.2. The Georgetown commit tallied another off his to-do list with his first regional title.

“It’s a (personal record) for me on the hardest course that we run. I couldn’t be happier,” Guerra said. “

Guerra said the difference was coming out slow. He’s been averaging the opening mile at around 4:40 or just below. Saturday, he ran the first mile in 4:53. He said he had something left in the tank after the race.

“I’m proud of my coaches and my team. We had a great day today,” Guerra said. “We’ve got two more weeks. I’m super grateful to even be able to compete this season. We didn’t think it was going to happen. I’m thankful everyone is following the safety measures and we’re able to keep going.”

Crown Point won the team crown, led by Cole Simmons in second place at 16:19.6. He was just ahead of teammate Quinton Bock at 16:20.2. Anthony Saberniak was fifth for the Bulldogs at 16:23.9.