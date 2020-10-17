 Skip to main content
Lowell's Karina James, Highland's Lucas Guerra continue dominance at regional
Prep cross country | Crown Point Regional

Lowell's Karina James, Highland's Lucas Guerra continue dominance at regional

gxc_james-mug.jpg

Lowell's Karina James won the individual title at the Crown Point Regional.

 David P. Funk, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Regional at Lemon Lake was supposed to be a relaxing day for Karina James, but late in the race she heard someone yell, “You’re going to break 18.”

The Lowell junior turned it on down the final stretch.

“I kind of knew I was on pace (to break 18 minutes). I just didn’t know how on pace I was,” James said. “I could see the clock. It said 17:41 and I just thought ‘I’ve got to go. I’ve got to go.’ I just missed it, but that’s all right.”

Her official time was 18 minutes, 2.5 seconds, almost a minute and a half better than second-place finisher Jaelyn Burgos from Crown Point.

“It was supposed to just be a relaxed race. For running that time and going out relaxed, I think I’m really happy,” James said.

James is among the favorites for a state championship after finishing fourth at the state meet as a sophomore. She’s often running well ahead of the pack with no one to push her but herself.

She’s adopted different race strategies and training techniques in an effort to cut time.

“That’s been my biggest challenge because I know I can run faster,” James said. “Honestly, I’m just now starting to overcome that and we’re three weeks from state. It’s been a real challenge for me.”

Lake Central won the girls team race with 30 points, led by Natalie Kransky’s third-place 19:40.7. The Indians had five runners in the top nine spots. Crown Point was second with 56 points, followed by Lowell with 84.

On the boys side, Highland' Lucas Guerra set a course record at 15:30.2. The Georgetown commit tallied another off his to-do list with his first regional title.

“It’s a (personal record) for me on the hardest course that we run. I couldn’t be happier,” Guerra said. “

Guerra said the difference was coming out slow. He’s been averaging the opening mile at around 4:40 or just below. Saturday, he ran the first mile in 4:53. He said he had something left in the tank after the race.

“I’m proud of my coaches and my team. We had a great day today,” Guerra said. “We’ve got two more weeks. I’m super grateful to even be able to compete this season. We didn’t think it was going to happen. I’m thankful everyone is following the safety measures and we’re able to keep going.”

Crown Point won the team crown, led by Cole Simmons in second place at 16:19.6. He was just ahead of teammate Quinton Bock at 16:20.2. Anthony Saberniak was fifth for the Bulldogs at 16:23.9.

“The strategy was to run together with our top three, which I think we did pretty well. We wanted to get our pack in front of (Lake Central’s) No. 1 (Logan Russell),” Simmons said. “It worked out.”

Simmons said he was glad to be done with races at Lemon Lake, where the Bulldogs practice.

“Once we get to a flatter course like New Prairie next week, hopefully I can be under 16 (minutes). I think training here put us in a great place to succeed on this course. I’ve probably run that hill about 200 times,” Simmons said. “If you talk to our seniors, we kind of happy this was our last race here. This course sucks.”

LC finished second as a team. Munster was third.

xc_guerra.jpg

Highland's Lucas Guerra won a regional title.

 David P. Funk, The Times
