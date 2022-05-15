Lowell's Oceana Reiser finds her way back to the field after devastating crash

LOWELL — When the car in front of Mike Reiser swerved, he expected to see a box or a tire or a chain; something that might leave him with a flat tire. He was in the car with his fiancé, Kim, and his two daughters, Oceana and Noemi. Instead, when the car in front of him swerved, he found himself face to face with the front grill of a white Chevrolet Silverado.

There was no time to react.

The oncoming vehicle, driven by a drunk driver, hit Reiser’s car at 65 mph. The car behind him slammed into the back as well.

Mike turned to check on his family and saw Kim trying to catch her breath from the impact of the airbag, Noemi bleeding from her face after hitting it on the seat in front of her and Oceana drifting in and out of coherence while throwing up.

By the time the police showed up, the driver of the other vehicle had hopped the median on the highway and disappeared.

The first ambulances to arrive whisked away Kim and Oceana to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan. Oceana hadn’t stopped throwing up and it was still unclear what else might’ve been wrong.

With the family now pulled in different directions, getting varying levels of medical attention, Mike sought out any information he could. He knew Oceana had been put in a neck brace, and that was about it. Doctors and nurses promised him updates soon. Then, a police officer visited his hospital room.

Initial setbacks

“I just wanted to let you guys know, we caught the guy,” Mike remembers the officer saying. “We're going charge him with OWI. He has prior convictions and we're going to charge him with OWI and doing bodily harm a minor. So I need you to sign this sheet so that he can release your daughter's HIPAA, because she has a broken back.”

With the last few words, Mike’s heart sank.

As his mind raced, jumping from worst-case scenario to worst-case scenario, the officer interrupted him.

“The doctors think she’s going to make a full recovery.”

While the news — at least for the moment was good, Mike quickly learned that both his daughters would have to be transferred to Ann Arbor: Noemi for fluid buildup in her abdomen and Oceana for access to pediatric orthopedics.

By that point both Mike and Kim had been discharged, leaving Kim to ride in the ambulance with Noemi and Mike with Oceana.

For the entirety of the 30-minute ride from Jackson to Ann Arbor, Oceana still wouldn’t stop throwing up. It was probably the trauma and a concussion doctors had told Mike.

Mike and Oceana arrived to Mott Children’s Hospital first and were ushered into a room bustling with doctors and nurses. Amid the chaos, Mike heard a surgeon ask if some kind of a test had been run yet.

“Yeah, they ran the test,” Mike remembers a woman responding.

“Well, we’re going to run it again,” Mike remembers a man saying. “We just want to see something.”

With that, Oceana was taken to a hospital room for the test and Mike was given an empty waiting room and some water to wait alone. He’d already messaged his brother and his dad, while Kim and Noemi had yet to arrive. Mike was left anxiously waiting by himself.

A surgeon walked in and broke the news to Mike. Oceana would need to go into emergency surgery.

High school dreams

Oceana Reiser — or OC as she’s known — is a freshman at Lowell High School. In November, when the accident took place, she was on her way to the University of Michigan. She’d just celebrated her birthday on the 20th and was spending her day before Thanksgiving making the trek to Ann Arbor to do the thing she loved most: play softball. The one thing she'd looked forward to about high school was playing on the Lowell softball team.

Oceana’s supposed hour-long surgery, turned into two hours, and then three. But, when she came out on the other side, looking, “loopy, grey and terrible” as Mike described it, it had gone well. She’d had a three-inch laceration in her large intestines, that, had it not been addressed, could’ve made things turn out far worse.

Being confined to her hospital bed, nursing both a fractured back and abdominal surgery, wore on Oceana. She would spend a week in the hospital before finally being discharged.

Once Oceana was out of the hospital, her attention almost immediately turned to getting on the softball field again. She was feeling better. She figured once she went to the doctor’s for a follow-up on her back, she’d be given the OK to get back to training for the season in the spring.

Her first appointment was held at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

“Right when I got released,” Oceana said, “I was 100 percent to play. I think, ‘I’m good, I think I could play right now.’”

She knew, realistically, maybe she wouldn’t be ready right away — even though she felt like she could. What she didn’t expect was what the doctor did say.

Six months. No swinging a bat for six months, no throwing for six months, no running for six months.

Working her way back

The timeline put Oceana’s timetable for returning to the field at some point in the summer at best. She was crushed. All she’d looked forward to for her freshman year was playing softball. She’d worked with the program through the fall and even had been playing well into November. Suiting up in Lowell’s maroon and black was what she’d dreamed of.

Mike knew of a physical therapist through his work with Indiana high school wrestling. Matt Gentry, a former Olympic wrestler for Canada, worked for PhysioPoint Physical Therapy and agreed to work with Oceana.

A former athlete himself, Gentry understood what it would take to not just get Oceana healthy but also to a point to perform at a high level.

Within days of working with Oceana, he was impressed. The biggest issue with facing Oceana’s back recovery was that the fractures themselves wouldn’t heal, but rather it would come down to strengthening the muscles around the fractures to be sure they would hold together.

“I think she’s going to be better quicker than they initially told you,” Gentry said after four sessions.

He doesn’t often make a call to doctors, but Oceana’s progress made him take a different approach. Gentry got on the phone with doctors at Rush, imploring them to take another look at Oceana’s x-rays. He was convinced the muscles along her back were strong enough and that she would be fine.

“I thought I was giving you good news that you could be back in six months,” Oceana remembers the doctor telling her. “You have a pretty knowledgeable PT guy and he’s right. I think you’re pretty strong, but I want to see you in four to five weeks.”

It was late February at that point, with tryouts starting. Oceana had already told the team she wouldn’t play that season and would instead be a manager to stay around the program. She kept working, however, twice a week at PT, hoping to get on the field at some point. Gentry preached not just the physical side of healing, but the mental as well, encouraging Oceana to continue to have faith she’d return to the softball field soon.

The reminders were nice, but it wasn’t something Oceana needed.

“(The recovery) was difficult, but not because I was like fighting that I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Oceana said. “It was more that I had all these people around me, not being unsupportive, but there was factual paperwork and doctors and professionals telling me I wouldn’t be able to come back, but I kept telling myself that I would.”

Getting the green light

When the five weeks was up, Oceana and her family headed back to Rush. With COVID-19 restrictions, only Kim could join Oceana in the office while Mike waited in the car.

It was April 5 and Lowell JV had its first game of the season that afternoon after its previously scheduled first game was rained out. Oceana hoped to get back in time to cheer on her teammates. When they got there, the place was packed. It took 40 minutes alone to get an x-ray to be sure nothing had changed. An hour later, she finally got called from the waiting room into an office. Kim was keeping an eye on the clock to see if they’d still make it back in time for the game.

“We have the papers ready that release you fully,” the doctor told Oceana.

She could hardly wait, snatching up the paper and snapping a picture of it. She sent it to her coach with the message, “Hey, I’m released but I’m still at the doctor’s office. We’re on our way home. We’re going to get there on time.”

A few hours later, Oceana was starting at second base against Kankakee Valley, playing her first softball game since before the accident.

A few weeks later, she made her debut in the circle. Primarily a pitcher, it was the first time she'd gotten to throw in a game since November 7, 2021. It wasn't a bad debut either. She surrendered one earned run while fanning five in a 20-5 victory over Valparaiso.

For Oceana, she’s not just happy to be back though.

“I was so excited to get back to doing something that I used to do,” Oceana said. “There was a big bump in the road, but its back on my track now.

“I never saw myself at a disadvantage to any of my teammates. I always saw myself as directly competing with all my teammates, always, the entire time. I’m working back to getting healthy and I’m looking to get better so I can get to that varsity level.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.