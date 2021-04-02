 Skip to main content
Loyola coach Porter Moser heading to Oklahoma, AP source says
Loyola coach Porter Moser heading to Oklahoma, AP source says

Porter Moser, Loyola

Loyola head coach Porter Moser watches from the bench during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21. Moser has been hired as Oklahoma's coach, a source told the Associated Press.

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Loyola's Moser going to Oklahoma: Oklahoma has hired Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser as its men's basketball coach, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Moser will replace Lon Kruger, who retired last month after 10 years coaching the Sooners. Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament — the Ramblers reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this year. He went 188-141 in 10 years at Loyola and has a 293-242 record in 17 seasons as a college head coach, with stops at Arkansas Little Rock (2000-03) and Illinois State (2003-07). Moser takes over a program that is used to success — Kruger led the Sooners to a 195-128 record and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. Oklahoma reached the Final Four in 2016 with Buddy Hield leading the way. In Kruger's final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished the season with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans named USBWA All-American: West Side grad Dana Evans added yet another All-American award under her belt. On Friday the Louisville senior was named a U.S. Basketball Writers Association First-Team All-American. She's the third Cardinals player to repeat, after being named a second-team selection last year. Evans led Louisville to the Elite Eight and announced she will enter into the WNBA Draft after the game.

PRO BASKETBALL

German suits up in 3-on-3 tournament: Gary native Eugene German is competing in a 3-on-3 national championship tournament in Indianapolis this weekend. The event started Friday and continues Saturday with the semifinals and championships of the 3x3U tournament on Sunday. German is part of the Big Ten/MAC team. Northern Illinois' all-time leading scorer is teamed up with Haanif Cheatham (Nebraska), Tahjai Teague (Ball State) and Andre Wesson (Ohio State). Saturday's games will be livestreamed on the Twitter account @3X3UHoops. View a schedule, rosters and more at 3x3uhoops.com.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks bring back Hinostroza through trade: The Blackhawks announced Friday afternoon that they've acquired Vinnie Hinostroza, a 2012 sixth-round pick of theirs, from the Florida Panthers. In a swap of forwards, Chicago sent Brad Morrison to Florida. Hinostroza skated in 106 regular season games from 2015-18 with Chicago. He is a native of Bartlett, Illinois.

AROUND THE HORN

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA. The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus. ... Winthrop has picked Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, as its new men's basketball coach. The younger Prosser succeeds Pat Kelsey, one of his father's most trusted players and assistant coaches, who took the head coaching job at College of Charleston last month. Mark Prosser was Kelsey's assistant with the Eagles from 2012 to 2018, then became Western Carolina's head coach. Kelsey played for Skip Prosser at Xavier and coached under him at Wake Forest. Prosser went 37-53 in three seasons with the Catamounts. After a 7-25 debut, Prosser took Western Carolina to a 19-12 mark in 2020. ... Austin Peay has named former Duke associate coach Nate James to his first head coaching job with the Governors. The school announced James’ hiring on its web site Friday and will formally introduce him on Tuesday. James, 43, has spent much of the past two decades under Mike Krzyzewski as a player and staffer, helping the Blue Devils win NCAA championships in 2010 and ’15 as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2017. He also logged 20 minutes in Duke’s 2001 national championship game victory against Arizona.

