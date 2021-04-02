Loyola coach Porter Moser heading to Oklahoma, AP source says

PRO BASKETBALL

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA. The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus. ... Winthrop has picked Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, as its new men's basketball coach. The younger Prosser succeeds Pat Kelsey, one of his father's most trusted players and assistant coaches, who took the head coaching job at College of Charleston last month. Mark Prosser was Kelsey's assistant with the Eagles from 2012 to 2018, then became Western Carolina's head coach. Kelsey played for Skip Prosser at Xavier and coached under him at Wake Forest. Prosser went 37-53 in three seasons with the Catamounts. After a 7-25 debut, Prosser took Western Carolina to a 19-12 mark in 2020. ... Austin Peay has named former Duke associate coach Nate James to his first head coaching job with the Governors. The school announced James’ hiring on its web site Friday and will formally introduce him on Tuesday. James, 43, has spent much of the past two decades under Mike Krzyzewski as a player and staffer, helping the Blue Devils win NCAA championships in 2010 and ’15 as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2017. He also logged 20 minutes in Duke’s 2001 national championship game victory against Arizona.