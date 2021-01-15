Loyola's Cameron Krutwig joins list with Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and Hersey Hawkins

Cameron Krutwig continued his storybook career at Loyola by joining some elite company earlier this week.
Krutwig, who helped lead the Ramblers to the Final Four as a freshman, became just the fourth Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball player to record 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
Krutwig joined Larry Bird (Indiana State), Hersey Hawkins (Bradley) and Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati) during Monday’s 58-48 win over Indiana State. The senior big man currently has 1,545 points, 803 rebounds and 302 assists.
“The biggest thing is just a credit to all the great teammates that I’ve had over the years,” Krutwig said. “You can’t have 300 assists without having some successful teammates. This is a pretty cool achievement and maybe it’s something I’ll look back on a little bit more when I’m done playing.”
Fans around the Valley have been waiting for years it seems for Krutwig to wrap up his college career. The Algonquin native exploded on the season as a freshman with 18 points in his first conference game and he’s been terrorizing conference foes ever since. With the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players this winter, Krutwig might still have more left in the tank at Loyola.
“I get asked that question all the time,” Krutwig said. “The idea is to play this season out and then weigh the options at the end of the year. With everything going on with COVID, it might not be the best time to go overseas (and play professionally), or it might absolutely be the right time. I’m just going to let it all play out and see what happens.”
Conference confusion
Mike Kern braces himself a little every time the phone rings in his office. The Missouri Valley Conference associate commissioner has been at the forefront of working to reschedule games every time there is a postponement due to COVID-19. While Kern has gotten plenty of practice at reworking the conference schedule over the last month, he knows that every new situation involves even more new moving parts.
“It’s not easy,” Kern said. “We’ve had 28 scheduling moves since our first one and that was just 10 days ago. We originally had two built-in weekends to move teams in case we had postponements. Our first round (of postponements) was easy with three teams that were geographically close to one another. This latest round became a little more challenging.”
Each postponement involves a village to reschedule and Kern couldn’t be happier with how everyone in the Valley has come together to make it all work.
“The coaches and administrators at our schools have been great,” Kern said. “They know that competitive equity is out the door. We’re trying to get as many games in as possible. We don’t like it, they don’t like it, but everyone is understanding right now. We never want to do this again.”
Mosley honored again
There isn’t a hotter player in the Valley, and maybe the country, than Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley. The sophomore guard captured Valley Player of the Week honors for the second straight week after he scored 29 points in three consecutive games, including a pair of outings against Valparaiso.
Mosley is in rare company as he has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games, becoming just the third Valley player to do so in the last 10 years. Mosley needs to score 20 or more in the next three games to equal Creighton’s Doug McDermott.
“(We’re) getting better at who we are and we continue to form our identity,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. “Obviously a lot of that starts with Isiaih and his ability to score the ball.”