Loyola's Cameron Krutwig joins list with Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and Hersey Hawkins

Conference confusion

Mike Kern braces himself a little every time the phone rings in his office. The Missouri Valley Conference associate commissioner has been at the forefront of working to reschedule games every time there is a postponement due to COVID-19. While Kern has gotten plenty of practice at reworking the conference schedule over the last month, he knows that every new situation involves even more new moving parts.

“It’s not easy,” Kern said. “We’ve had 28 scheduling moves since our first one and that was just 10 days ago. We originally had two built-in weekends to move teams in case we had postponements. Our first round (of postponements) was easy with three teams that were geographically close to one another. This latest round became a little more challenging.”

Each postponement involves a village to reschedule and Kern couldn’t be happier with how everyone in the Valley has come together to make it all work.

“The coaches and administrators at our schools have been great,” Kern said. “They know that competitive equity is out the door. We’re trying to get as many games in as possible. We don’t like it, they don’t like it, but everyone is understanding right now. We never want to do this again.”

Mosley honored again