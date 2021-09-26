Lucas Giolito's strong start leads White Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL Central champion White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Sunday.

Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.

The White Sox lost two of three from the Indians after wrapping up the division, including a 6-0 defeat on Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa was happy to see his team respond.

"We had the high of the clinch, and yesterday we were back on our heels," La Russa said. "We can't maintain our edge that way. Today you saw everybody out there, a lot of energy, good live actions, making plays, getting base hits. Once in a while you have a game you need to address and we addressed it really well."

Giolito (11-9) allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland advanced only two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by retiring Owen Miller with men on first and second to end the sixth.