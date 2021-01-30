Lucas Piunti relieved with progress, Trojans win 25th consecutive DAC title

“He’s in a great spot right now, and I know he’s excited and that this is going to build his confidence,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Now, you’re thinking he can maybe go down to 1:46, 1:47 right now. He’s positioned himself well to be getting ready to go down to Indiana. That’s such a great program to be a part of, and I think he’s going to fit in really well down there.”

Piunti isn’t quite sure which event he’ll pair with the 200 individual medley in sectionals but is deciding between the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The future Hoosier said he’s confident in either and is focused on graduating with a state championship before joining IU’s prolific program.

“I’ve still got a lot going on here, so I try not to think about (IU) when I’m swimming,” he said. “I know when I do well that the coaches are watching and smiling but it’s not like when I go into meets I’m like ‘Oh shoot, I need to pick it up for IU.’ I’m kind of thinking about me right now and will think about me there when I get there.”

Piunti’s runner-up finish to Eschbach in the 500 freestyle was the most competitive race of the day. The teammates were never more than a second apart and pushed one another to the finish waiting to see if either would blink.