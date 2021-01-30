Lucas Piunti relieved with progress, Trojans win 25th consecutive DAC title

ST. JOHN — The perpetually objective stopwatch brought Chesterton senior Lucas Piunti relief by the end of the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Lake Central High School.
Piunti, an Indiana signee, admitted his confidence has been “kind of all over the place” as a result of COVID-19 cancelling what should have been a competitive summer schedule. Heading into the conference meet with sectionals and state finals looming, Piunti wasn’t convinced he’d grown the way he wanted without evidence to show it.
Shattering his own DAC record in the 200-yard individual medley removed that doubt.
“That was on my mind a lot,” Piunti said. “This meet helps me realize that I am better than I was last year, and that I’m going to be right there with the top guys at state. That’s where I want and need to be.”
Piunti swam the IM in 1 minute, 51.31 seconds to best his previous mark by 0.88 seconds. He also helped Chesterton win a 25th consecutive DAC title. He anchored the Trojans’ winning 400 freestyle relay team and finished second behind junior teammate Gabriel Eschbach (4:39.08) in the 500 freestyle by 0.33 seconds.
As a club swimmer, Piunti focuses on the 400 individual medley but the 200 remains his primary high school event. He finished fifth in the state finals as a junior and was third fastest among those eying a return to Indianapolis this year.
“He’s in a great spot right now, and I know he’s excited and that this is going to build his confidence,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “Now, you’re thinking he can maybe go down to 1:46, 1:47 right now. He’s positioned himself well to be getting ready to go down to Indiana. That’s such a great program to be a part of, and I think he’s going to fit in really well down there.”
Piunti isn’t quite sure which event he’ll pair with the 200 individual medley in sectionals but is deciding between the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The future Hoosier said he’s confident in either and is focused on graduating with a state championship before joining IU’s prolific program.
“I’ve still got a lot going on here, so I try not to think about (IU) when I’m swimming,” he said. “I know when I do well that the coaches are watching and smiling but it’s not like when I go into meets I’m like ‘Oh shoot, I need to pick it up for IU.’ I’m kind of thinking about me right now and will think about me there when I get there.”
Piunti’s runner-up finish to Eschbach in the 500 freestyle was the most competitive race of the day. The teammates were never more than a second apart and pushed one another to the finish waiting to see if either would blink.
Eschbach, who also took the 200 freestyle in 1:43.55, said he could see Piunti chasing him throughout the entire race.
“That was a lot of fun and just a great feeling,” Eschbach said. “I take long breaths and when I do I always look over and saw him there. After this, I am looking super forward to sectionals and state.”
Valparaiso junior Zach Juhl won the 50 freestyle in 21.63 to repeat as DAC champion and then followed that up with a victory in the 100 freestyle (47.17). He was runner-up behind former Chesterton and current Purdue swimmer Andrew Alders a season ago.
The results make Juhl a favorite to win both races in sectionals. With time still left to cut from taper, Juhl projects to have a chance at having a say at who wins the state title in both races if he perfects his turns the way he wants.
“There’s definitely more to gain,” Juhl said. “It’s nice to win. It keeps you motivated for the rest of the season knowing where you’re at now. Sectionals is looking good if I could do this with our two-day taper, so state’s going to be exciting.”
Lake Central junior diver Zach Ramacci, a reigning sectional champion, won the one-meter dive. Teammate Eric Tinsley, a junior, claimed the 100 breaststroke in 58.70 and LC’s 200 freestyle relay team also picked up a win to help claim second behind Chesterton in the meet. Valparaiso finished third.
Chesterton senior Connor Casbon won the 100 butterfly in 50.78, junior teammate Alejandro Kincaid claimed the 100 backstroke in 49.82 and the 200 medley relay team also picked up a victory to highlight another strong outing.
“We were really itching to see where we were at,” Pavlovich said. “We swam against Munster on Thursday before this, which is a good competition, but we hadn’t really had any big meets before then. I’m very excited to see where we are. It should be a great next month.”