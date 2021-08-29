Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1

Notes: Rivas and reliever Scott Effross became the 62nd and 63rd players employed by the Cubs this season and the 37th and 38th players to make their Cubs debut — both extending franchise records. Twelve players have made their major league debuts with the Cubs, one shy of the franchise record set in 2012. ... Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcántara left in the bottom of the fifth because of a right ankle bruise. ... Sox shortstop Tim Anderson didn't start because of recurring soreness in his legs. Anderson missed four consecutive games from Aug. 21-24 because of leg discomfort. "They're barking," La Russa said. ... Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada also didn't start despite his 14-game hitting streak. Moncada has coped with a sore right shoulder, but La Russa thought it was wise to take advantage of upcoming days off on Monday, Thursday and Sept. 6.