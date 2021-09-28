Luis Robert, Reynaldo Lopez lift White Sox over eliminated Reds 7-1

Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets also homered for the White Sox. Sheets, who connected off Luis Cessa in the fourth, added an RBI single during a two-run sixth.

Lopez (4-3) didn't walk a batter and hasn't issued a walk over his last 11 1/3 innings. After allowing a single to Joey Votto to start the second, Lopez retired his next 10 batters.

This was Lopez's longest outing since he pitched eight innings in a 7-1 win over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Sept. 28, 2019.

Lopez believes he has pitched well enough to earn a spot on the playoff roster, which will be discussed Friday.

"That's something that's not in my hands," Lopez said. "I'm doing all they're asking me to do."

Eugenio Suarez ended Lopez's shutout bid with his 30th homer with one out in the fifth. Suarez joined teammates Votto and Nick Castellanos in the 30-homer club. This marked the fifth time in franchise history that a trio of Reds have hit at least 30 homers in a season.

O'Brien, who was 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA in 23 games at Triple-A Louisville, started in place of Luis Castillo, who is on the family medical emergency list.