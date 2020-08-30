Luis Robert's walk-off lifts White Sox over Royals, into tie for first

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — As soon as bat met ball, Luis Robert knew. The prized rookie watched as his first game-ending home run sailed over the wall and the White Sox once again grabbed a share of the AL Central lead.

Robert belted a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber (1-2) intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second before James McCann struck out. Robert drove the next pitch a few feet beyond the left-field wall after being retired on two long fly balls earlier in the game. The home run was the Cuban slugger’s ninth, tops among big league rookies.

“I am super happy,” Robert said through a translator. “Very excited about this moment. ... It’s very special. But I still know that I have a lot of room to improve and to keep learning this game. I’m just going to keep working hard and doing whatever it takes to get better.”