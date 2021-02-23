Luka Balac leads Munster to Northwest Crossroads Athletic Conference title

He makes denying the ball a challenge for defenders as well. Overplay him on the wing and he’ll fake moving away from the basket and make a hard cut to the hoop, leaving his man behind by a couple of steps with no time to recover.

Overplay his strong hand and he’ll finish with his right, as he did with a coast-to-coast drive to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, and on a cross-court drive that started on the left wing. Deny him on the perimeter and he’ll make his way into the lane and throw a hard bank for a bucket against a taller defender, as he did in the fourth quarter.

Balac, a four-year varsity player who joined Musnter’s 1,000th-point club last week against Bishop Noll, said he wants to play basketball in college, but has not yet chosen a school.

“College guys will tell you he can score at all three levels,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “He can get to the rim. He’s got a good pull-up game, and as he’s gone through high school his 3-point shooting has gotten a lot, lot better. Early in his career he wasn’t that good at it and he really worked on it.”

Munster also received positive contributions from Bryce Schaum (11 points), Jeremiah Lovett (seven points, strong work on the boards), Bubash (eight points) and Hamilton (four points, solid play at both ends).