Luka Balac leads Munster to Northwest Crossroads Athletic Conference title

MERRILLVILLE — Normally it’s not unusual when Andrean, perennial powerhouse baseball program under the guidance of Dave Pishkur, has a destructive bat that foils the best-laid plans. But the bat that sent coaches and administrators scrambling last week had nothing to do with baseball.
A bat, as in the flying mammal, flew into the boiler that heats Andrean’s gymnasium, and it took a few days for the school to run down the damaged rare part and get the gym heated again, according to the school’s athletic director, Mike Schultz.
Finally, Munster and Andrean were able to play for the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship Tuesday night in a game originally scheduled for last Friday.
If the boiler had gone out during the first half nobody would have noticed because the way Munster’s Luka Balac was shooting, he could have heated the gym himself.
Balac scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half to lead the Mustangs to a 61-47 victory over Andrean.
Balac relied on a dead-eye lefty shooting stroke and wore a black eye on the right side of his face.
“I caught an elbow in practice yesterday,” Balac said.
Did he sit out the rest of practice?
“No, no,” Balac said. “We knew what today was about, so I just kept going.”
Both teams entered with undefeated conference records and it was the final conference game, so it was a winner-take-all scenario and the intensity with which the teams played reflected that.
Andrean was without head coach Brad Stangel, suspended for a game as an “administrative decision,” Schultz said. “He’ll be back today (at home vs. West Side).”
Assistant Aaron Austin was elevated to the top chair for the night.
After the center jump controlled by Munster (15-5, 5-0), Balac ran directly to the left corner and Dane Hamilton skipped a pass over the defense from the right corner and Balac feathered a 3-pointer through the hoop, a sign of things to come. Balac then hit a mid-range jumper and again was set up by Hamilton with a pass, this time from the right wing to the left corner. Swish. At that point, Balac had outscored Andrean, 8-6.
The 59ers finished the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 15-10 lead into the second half and Balac, with more help in the second quarter than the first, led the Mustangs into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage. Balac’s point total stood at 18 at that point and Clayton Bubash had six, all in the second quarter.
Balac showed he’s more than just a shooter and has that knack for creating on the fly that scorers show. On one hard drive to the hoop, he had the agility to angle his body away from the defender in mid-air and throw it off the glass for a bucket.
He makes denying the ball a challenge for defenders as well. Overplay him on the wing and he’ll fake moving away from the basket and make a hard cut to the hoop, leaving his man behind by a couple of steps with no time to recover.
Overplay his strong hand and he’ll finish with his right, as he did with a coast-to-coast drive to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, and on a cross-court drive that started on the left wing. Deny him on the perimeter and he’ll make his way into the lane and throw a hard bank for a bucket against a taller defender, as he did in the fourth quarter.
Balac, a four-year varsity player who joined Musnter’s 1,000th-point club last week against Bishop Noll, said he wants to play basketball in college, but has not yet chosen a school.
“College guys will tell you he can score at all three levels,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “He can get to the rim. He’s got a good pull-up game, and as he’s gone through high school his 3-point shooting has gotten a lot, lot better. Early in his career he wasn’t that good at it and he really worked on it.”
Munster also received positive contributions from Bryce Schaum (11 points), Jeremiah Lovett (seven points, strong work on the boards), Bubash (eight points) and Hamilton (four points, solid play at both ends).
“I’m so happy for our seniors,” Hackett said. “One of our goals was to finish this thing up with four straight undefeated conference championships. Luka played really well tonight. He scored 28, but it wasn’t like he shot 20 times. It was a really efficient 28.”
Munster committed five first-quarter turnovers and didn’t turn it over once in the second quarter, turning a 15-10 deficit into a 30-21 lead.
Deshon Burnett and Gabe Gillespie led Andrean (12-5, 5-1) with 13 points each, while Nicky Flesher added 12 points. When Gillespie sat with two fouls in the second quarter, Munster attacked the basket harder with good results.
“Munster is a hard-nosed team,” Austin said. “Coach did a good job preparing them. It’s just one of those nights the shots didn’t fall. … And Luka just did his thing tonight.”