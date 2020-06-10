Lynwood resident Ed Howard IV drafted 16th overall by Cubs; Bobby Seymour awaits day 2 of MLB Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ed Howard IV went to high school 15 miles from Wrigley Field, which gave the Cubs plenty of opportunities to watch him play.

Howard, 18, was selected 16th overall by the Cubs in Wednesday’s first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Lynwood resident started midway through his first year at Mount Carmel and grew from a 5-foot-4 freshman into a 6-2, 193-pounder who was the top high school shortstop prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America.

“It’s a surreal moment … Go Cubs go, I’m ready,” Howard said on ESPN.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan said on the broadcast that one scout told him it was the best pick in the draft.

Howard is the first high school player from Illinois selected in the first round since Jayson Werth 23 years ago. Werth was selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 1997 and went on to have a 15-year MLB career.

Though he was denied a senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Howard formed a friendship with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after working out together on Howard’s 18th birthday in January.