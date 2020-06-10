Lynwood resident Ed Howard IV drafted 16th overall by Cubs; Bobby Seymour awaits day 2 of MLB Draft

Ed Howard IV went to high school 15 miles from Wrigley Field, which gave the Cubs plenty of opportunities to watch him play.
Howard, 18, was selected 16th overall by the Cubs in Wednesday’s first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The Lynwood resident started midway through his first year at Mount Carmel and grew from a 5-foot-4 freshman into a 6-2, 193-pounder who was the top high school shortstop prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America.
“It’s a surreal moment … Go Cubs go, I’m ready,” Howard said on ESPN.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan said on the broadcast that one scout told him it was the best pick in the draft.
Howard is the first high school player from Illinois selected in the first round since Jayson Werth 23 years ago. Werth was selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 1997 and went on to have a 15-year MLB career.
Though he was denied a senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Howard formed a friendship with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after working out together on Howard’s 18th birthday in January.
“(Anderson) just gives me a lot of advice about being myself and walking around with that self-confidence and believing I’m the best shortstop out there. Never change for anybody; just be yourself, work hard and have fun,” Howard told The Times last month.
Baseball America’s scouting report touts his defensive work and gap-to-gap power offensively. It’s a foundation that Howard set while training with former MLB player Lou Collier since Howard was 7 years old.
“While he has upside as a hitter, the polished part of Howard’s game comes from his glove,” the profile said. “He’s a no-doubt shortstop at the next level as a solid athlete with reliable hands and a strong, accurate throwing arm.“
Heading into this week Howard said it was a “win-win situation” between getting drafted or honoring his commitment to play at Oklahoma. The Cubs signing bonus for the 16th pick, according to MLB.com, is valued at $3.75 million.
“He just stays focused on what he can control, and that’s getting better,” Mount Carmel coach Brian Hurry told The Times last month. “Now if he were to get drafted as high as some projections have him... I think it would be very hard to turn down the kind of money that I think is in that crowd.”
St. John resident Bobby Seymour worked out with Howard prior to the draft on Wednesday. The two were teammates for the Caravan before Seymour went on to play at Wake Forest.
“Going to Carmel, I really tried to help Ed out when he was a freshman and he came up to varsity when I was a senior,” Seymour said. “I’ve always been really good friends with him. He’s a great kid and I’m really, really happy for him and his family. I’m really excited for him to hear his name called tonight.”
Seymour hopeful for dream selection
Seymour’s stock was at an all-time high one year ago and he hoped he could improve on that to become a first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Instead the 21-year-old St. John native has to wait a day to see if his name is called in the second through fifth rounds on Thursday. The Wake Forest junior wasn’t draft eligible after winning the ACC Player of the Year award in 2019.
Before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown athletics this spring, he was hitting .284 with one home run and three doubles this season. That’s coming off an emergency appendectomy that limited him to 10 games in the Cape Cod League — the elite summer collegiate league.
“All that stuff combined kind of hurt (my draft stock) a little bit but I’m still confident and excited to see where I go,” Seymour said.
He’s hoping the previous spring is what scouts look at. He hit .377 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and drove in 92 runs — the most by a NCAA Division I player since Buster Posey drove in 93 in 2008. At 6-4 and 250 pounds, Seymour plays first base and has good power.
This year’s draft was shortened to five rounds from 40 as a cost-cutting move due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, undrafted free agents can sign for up to $20,000. Seymour said he would return to Wake Forest for his senior year if he goes undrafted.
It's likely that Marian Catholic infielder/pitcher, and Flossmoor native, Alec Gonzalez attends Tennessee for the same reason. Under normal circumstances with a 40-round draft he could be selected but he's one of many high schoolers that will likely attend college instead.
But Seymour’s confident he’ll be selected, and he’ll consult with his parents and adviser before making a decision to return to school or not if selected.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” he said. “This is a great draft class and even to be considered in these top five rounds is a huge honor.”
Meet a few MLB players from Northwest Indiana
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!