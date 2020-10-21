Mariah Leonard, Griffith heading to regionals for fourth straight year

Griffith will open play at the Class 3A Hanover Central Regional on Saturday against New Prairie (23-7). If the Panthers (13-10) advance, they’ll take on Benton Central in the title match. The Bison (25-4) already secured a spot in the title game after Culver Academy was forced to drop out of the tournament due to COVID-19 exposure.

It was COVID-19 precautions that kept the Panthers sidelined for the beginning of the season and helped to establish an identity of a team that was just eager to get on the court together. Leonard and her teammates started their season two weeks later than the bulk of their opponents, and they’ve been racing to catch up ever since.

“We started a little late and we needed to make up for that,” Leonard said. “Some of those earlier matches were hard because we were going against teams that had more experience playing together this season.”

Experience is now something that Leonard is expecting to be a positive for the Panthers. Griffith’s roster is made up entirely of underclassmen as there isn’t a senior on the roster. The junior class has been together under Ballenger for three years and the group earned a ton of experience in last season’s regional loss to West Lafayette.