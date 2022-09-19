Marian Catholic grad earns Big Ten honor

Marian grad gets Big Ten award: Northwestern's Temi Thomas-Ailara, a senior from Marian Catholic, has been named Big Ten Women's Volleyball Player of the Week. Thomas-Ailara averaged 4.75 kills, 1.67 dig and 0.67 blocks per set and had a .311 hitting percentage as the Wildcats won three matches en route to capturing the Chicago Cup title. Northwestern is 11-1, its best start since 2012.

Valley honor for Valpo's Januski: Valparaiso junior middle Mallory Januski was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Januski earned tourney MVP honors at the Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio, Texas, hitting .548 in three wins with 2.89 kills and one block per set. She is averaging 2.12 kills per set on .425 hitting as the Beacons are off to a 12-0 start with four consecutive tournament championships. Valpo opens MVC play at home this weekend with matches against Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Friday and Drake at 5 p.m. Saturday.