Marian Catholic mourns former football player

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Tributes continued to pour in Monday for Marian Catholic senior Justin Young, a former Spartans football player who died in a traffic crash Thursday night in unincorporated Rich Township.

"He was known as a loyal friend and teammate, always there to help anyone in need," a statement from the school read.

The school held a socially distant prayer service Friday, and the football team had a moment of silence to honor Young before its season opener against Marian Central on Saturday.

"We need to do our best to remember him by living the way he would, and that is with respect and care and kindness toward other people," Marian Catholic graduate Matt Dee said during the prayer service, according to the school's statement.

Marian Principal Steve Tortorello also paid tribute to Young in the school's statement: "Justin Young was a kind, quiet young man who left a lasting impression with friends, teachers and coaches by treating everyone with respect and positivity. He will be greatly missed.