 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marian Catholic mourns former football player
alert urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Marian Catholic mourns former football player

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Tributes continued to pour in Monday for Marian Catholic senior Justin Young, a former Spartans football player who died in a traffic crash Thursday night in unincorporated Rich Township.

"He was known as a loyal friend and teammate, always there to help anyone in need," a statement from the school read.

The school held a socially distant prayer service Friday, and the football team had a moment of silence to honor Young before its season opener against Marian Central on Saturday.

"We need to do our best to remember him by living the way he would, and that is with respect and care and kindness toward other people," Marian Catholic graduate Matt Dee said during the prayer service, according to the school's statement.

Marian Principal Steve Tortorello also paid tribute to Young in the school's statement: "Justin Young was a kind, quiet young man who left a lasting impression with friends, teachers and coaches by treating everyone with respect and positivity. He will be greatly missed.

"Healing is a communal activity. As a school, and as a Marian Catholic family, it is our duty and our privilege to take care of one another. While this has been a devastating time for Marian, it also has affirmed for us just how much love and sincere care there is within our walls."

Several Marian Catholic football players paid tribute to Young on Twitter, using the hashtag #FOREVERYOUNG.

"I love you ... watch me make it to the top in your name," quarterback Ronald Thomas tweeted.

Gallery: Bremen at TF South football

Marian Catholic's Justin Young

Marian Catholic's Justin Young died in a car crash Thursday.

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten shares his thoughts on Illinois' game with Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emma Smith reminds Crown Point how to win
Sports

Emma Smith reminds Crown Point how to win

  • Updated

“At first this year, it was a little bit awkward. Missing last year, nobody really knew each other. No one really knew what to do, almost. It was very different,” Smith said.

+3
Drake’s Region roster heading back to Indiana
College Basketball

Drake’s Region roster heading back to Indiana

  • Updated

“It was everything; just to see Drake pop up there,” Wilkins said. “It’s a dream come true. We’ve been watching every year since we were kids, being able to do it with this group of guys at Drake, how it all came together, it’s just everything.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts