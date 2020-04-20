Marian Catholic running back Taj Lawson picks Northern Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Taj Lawson wanted a place that felt like home.

The Marian Catholic running back says he found that when he committed to Northern Illinois on April 11.

“Northern was very welcoming, very kind, very loving to me,” Lawson said. “The support behind NIU, it’ll make you fall in love. That’s what happened to me.”

Lawson had eight Division I scholarship offers. He whittled things down to NIU and Miami of Ohio, settling on the Huskies because he felt like coaches had his best interests at heart.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for a minute now. It just felt like this was my best option,” Lawson said. “I always knew NIU was going to be one of my top choices.”

The COVID-19 shutdown prevented him from taking a few visits this spring, Lawson said, but he’s still confident in his decision. His only remaining visit plans are return trips to DeKalb.

As a junior, Lawson carried the ball 141 times for 1,293 yards and caught 10 passes for 106 yards with 24 total touchdowns. He’ll likely spend some time in the defensive backfield as a senior, Marian Catholic coach Erick Middleton said.