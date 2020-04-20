Marian Catholic running back Taj Lawson picks Northern Illinois

Taj Lawson wanted a place that felt like home.
The Marian Catholic running back says he found that when he committed to Northern Illinois on April 11.
“Northern was very welcoming, very kind, very loving to me,” Lawson said. “The support behind NIU, it’ll make you fall in love. That’s what happened to me.”
Lawson had eight Division I scholarship offers. He whittled things down to NIU and Miami of Ohio, settling on the Huskies because he felt like coaches had his best interests at heart.
“I feel like I’ve been waiting for a minute now. It just felt like this was my best option,” Lawson said. “I always knew NIU was going to be one of my top choices.”
The COVID-19 shutdown prevented him from taking a few visits this spring, Lawson said, but he’s still confident in his decision. His only remaining visit plans are return trips to DeKalb.
As a junior, Lawson carried the ball 141 times for 1,293 yards and caught 10 passes for 106 yards with 24 total touchdowns. He’ll likely spend some time in the defensive backfield as a senior, Marian Catholic coach Erick Middleton said.
“Marian’s football program had been struggling and he was someone who wanted to help get us back on track,” Middleton said. "That senior class is special and we're not settled with where we're at."
The Spartans were 5-4 in 2019, losing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The program won a combined nine games in the previous seven seasons.
“I wants us to go deep in the playoffs this year. Anything less than that wouldn’t be good at all because we set the standard last year,” Lawson said. “We are a talented group. I just want everybody to have fun, especially our seniors.”
He said the Northern Illinois coaches told him he could play in the slot and return kicks in college, in addition to coming out of the backfield. Lawson is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds right now but wants to gain 10 pounds by the time his senior year begins. He hopes to be over 200 pounds when he suits up for his first college game.
“He’s someone who I really think is a hidden gem. College, I think, is going to be unreal for him. I think he’s going to take off at that next level,” Middleton said.
