Marian Catholic teammates Eddie King Jr., Donovan McIntyre await draft call

"I feel like I'm in a win-win situation," said King, who hit .427 with seven homers and 35 RBIs for the Spartans this spring.

If he gets an offer too good to pass up, he's prepared to turn pro. If not, he'll join one of college baseball's elite programs in Louisville, which has reached the College World Series four times since 2013.

McIntyre, who hit .455 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 31 stolen bases this spring, had a workout for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

"My adviser says he feels that workout helped up my stock a little bit," said McIntyre, who also has received interest from the White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

McIntyre said he's hearing 2021 will be a better year to be in the draft mix than last year.

"The first draft post-COVID, teams have more money to spend," he said. "Some teams are willing to drop more money than others. It's a sign everything is opening back up."

Both King and McIntyre are trying to take things in stride.

"I'm not, like, trying to stress over it or anything," King said. "Whatever happens, happens."