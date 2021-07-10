Marian Catholic teammates Eddie King Jr., Donovan McIntyre await draft call

Eddie King Jr. won't be the first professional baseball player from Lynwood, but he could be the next one.
King and fellow outfielder Donovan McIntyre are a pair of recent Marian Catholic graduates generating significant buzz ahead of this year's Major League Baseball Draft, which begins a three-day run at 6 p.m. Sunday with the first 36 selections. Rounds 2-10 will be Monday and rounds 11-20 are scheduled for Tuesday.
The most successful baseball player to come out of Lynwood was Curtis Granderson, a former two-sport standout at TF South who hit 344 home runs and made three All-Star teams during a 16-year MLB career that ended in 2019.
Last year, Lynwood's Ed Howard IV, who starred at Mount Carmel, was the 16th overall pick in the draft, going to the Cubs. He's currently playing for Low Class A Myrtle Beach.
"I know Ed well, growing up with him, watching him progress and get drafted," King said. "It's just unreal, dreams coming to reality."
Both King and McIntyre are Division I commits and are prepared to follow that path if the right offer doesn't emerge from the draft.
King already is in Louisville, getting a head start on classes and getting to know his future Cardinals teammates.
McIntyre, a Kent State signee from Richton Park, has been playing for the Midwest Collegiate League's Crestwood Panthers this summer. But after playing in all 38 games this spring for Class 3A regional and sectional champ Marian, he took a break to prepare for the draft and give his body a rest.
"I feel like I'm in a win-win situation," said King, who hit .427 with seven homers and 35 RBIs for the Spartans this spring.
If he gets an offer too good to pass up, he's prepared to turn pro. If not, he'll join one of college baseball's elite programs in Louisville, which has reached the College World Series four times since 2013.
McIntyre, who hit .455 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 31 stolen bases this spring, had a workout for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
"My adviser says he feels that workout helped up my stock a little bit," said McIntyre, who also has received interest from the White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.
McIntyre said he's hearing 2021 will be a better year to be in the draft mix than last year.
"The first draft post-COVID, teams have more money to spend," he said. "Some teams are willing to drop more money than others. It's a sign everything is opening back up."
Both King and McIntyre are trying to take things in stride.
"I'm not, like, trying to stress over it or anything," King said. "Whatever happens, happens."
"Of course I've been nervous," McIntyre said. "I don't know anyone who wouldn't be nervous. But I can't look at it that way.
"Even if it isn't my time at the moment, I have to work harder (for a future opportunity)."