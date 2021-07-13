Marian Catholic's Donovan McIntyre, St. John's Bobby Seymour get draft call

The next step is for McIntyre to sit down with his family and decide if he wants to turn professional now or head off to college at Kent State. The money won't be his only consideration — there also will be a discussion if this is what he wants to do right now.

For Seymour, whose college career is over, there's no choice to make. The first baseman and the Rays will finalize a contract and then he'll be off to the next step in his baseball journey.

"It's funny," Seymour said. "My adviser, he was just saying I'd probably go in the 14th round. I didn't care at that point, I just wanted to get picked."

He did so after leading the Demon Deacons in all three Triple Crown categories with a .302 batting average, 21 homers and 55 RBIs. Seymour had a breakout sophomore season in 2019 (.307, nine homers, an NCAA-best 92 RBIs) and projected as a top draft prospect last year.

Then came the pandemic, which ended Wake Forest's season after 18 games and led to the draft being cut back to five rounds.

"I think of it as, last year being such a crazy year — crazy for teams, for players, for coaches — it was just a blessing in disguise," Seymour said.