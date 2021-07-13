Marian Catholic's Donovan McIntyre, St. John's Bobby Seymour get draft call

Donovan McIntyre can't say he expected this all along.
"If you would have told me at 12, 13, 14 years old that I would be drafted out of high school, I would have looked in your face and laughed," the recent Marian Catholic graduate said.
But that's exactly what happened. The San Francisco Giants picked McIntyre in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
He was one of two local players selected as the three-day draft wrapped up, with St. John resident and Mount Carmel and Wake Forest grad Bobby Seymour going to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 13th round.
On Monday, Purdue Northwest right-hander Chad Patrick, a Hebron grad, went to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round and Lake Central and Indiana righty Matt Litwicki was picked by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round.
McIntyre is coming off a season during which he hit .455 and stole 31 bases as the leadoff man for a Spartans team that reached the Elite Eight in Illinois Class 3A.
On Monday, he was getting interest from the White Sox, the Rays and the Giants. Then on Tuesday morning, he was on his way to work out and saw his name go off the draft board.
"All my friends kept posting it (on social media), I kept seeing it," McIntyre said. "But every time I look at it, it still doesn't feel real at all."
The next step is for McIntyre to sit down with his family and decide if he wants to turn professional now or head off to college at Kent State. The money won't be his only consideration — there also will be a discussion if this is what he wants to do right now.
For Seymour, whose college career is over, there's no choice to make. The first baseman and the Rays will finalize a contract and then he'll be off to the next step in his baseball journey.
"It's funny," Seymour said. "My adviser, he was just saying I'd probably go in the 14th round. I didn't care at that point, I just wanted to get picked."
He did so after leading the Demon Deacons in all three Triple Crown categories with a .302 batting average, 21 homers and 55 RBIs. Seymour had a breakout sophomore season in 2019 (.307, nine homers, an NCAA-best 92 RBIs) and projected as a top draft prospect last year.
Then came the pandemic, which ended Wake Forest's season after 18 games and led to the draft being cut back to five rounds.
"I think of it as, last year being such a crazy year — crazy for teams, for players, for coaches — it was just a blessing in disguise," Seymour said.
He went back to Wake Forest to keep working on his game, and also earned his bachelor's degree. Now he's ready to move on — after hearing from some of his old Mount Carmel teammates, among others.
"One of the first guys to reach out was Alek Thomas, (who said), 'Oh man this is awesome,'" Seymour said of the current Diamondbacks farmhand.
For McIntyre and Seymour, there's no debating that assessment.