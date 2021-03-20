Marian Catholic's Justin Young dies in recent car crash

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Marian Catholic's football season opened on a somber note on Saturday afternoon as the Spartans were mourning the death of one of their players in a traffic crash two days earlier.

Officials said Justin Young, a senior defensive back, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Thursday night in unincorporated Rich Township.

At 9:58 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash near Governors Highway and Polk Avenue in unincorporated Richton Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon investigation it was discovered that a Buick sedan driven by a 35-year-old woman was traveling south on Governors Highway without its headlights on, police said. The Buick crossed the center line and hit a northbound Ford coupe in a head-on collision.

Young, who was driving the Ford, and the woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, police said.

Marian Catholic lost its season opener 27-14 at home to Marian Central in a Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference crossover.