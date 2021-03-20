 Skip to main content
Marian Catholic's Justin Young dies in recent car crash
PREP FOOTBALL

Marian Catholic's Justin Young dies in recent car crash

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Marian Catholic's football season opened on a somber note on Saturday afternoon as the Spartans were mourning the death of one of their players in a traffic crash two days earlier.

Officials said Justin Young, a senior defensive back, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Thursday night in unincorporated Rich Township.

At 9:58 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash near Governors Highway and Polk Avenue in unincorporated Richton Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon investigation it was discovered that a Buick sedan driven by a 35-year-old woman was traveling south on Governors Highway without its headlights on, police said. The Buick crossed the center line and hit a northbound Ford coupe in a head-on collision.

Young, who was driving the Ford, and the woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, police said.

Marian Catholic lost its season opener 27-14 at home to Marian Central in a Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference crossover.

Jah'mar Daniel returned a muffed punt 6 yards for Marian Catholic's first touchdown and Northern Illinois recruit Tajheem Lawson ran 19 yards for the Spartans' second TD.

Lawson finished with 132 yards on 12 carries and Ronald Thomas was 14-of-27 passing for 192 yards.

Marian Catholic's Justin Young

Marian Catholic's Justin Young died in a car crash Thursday.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

