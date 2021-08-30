Mario Price is right for Calumet defense

Price was there. With just under four minutes left in the first half he picked off West Side sophomore quarterback Dontae Pope’s attempt to go deep at the midfield, stiff-armed a would-be tackler and returned the ball to the West Side 17-yard line. It was Pope who finally took Price down.

“I was trying to score but couldn’t,” Price said. “I was cramping up so bad.”

No matter. Calumet senior Benard Taylor took a fourth-and-10 rush 17 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown four plays later.

“(Price is) a high-level player who stepped up in the moment,” French said. “He shifted momentum in a time our offense was really struggling. We needed something to happen, and he made it happen.”

Price continues to do a bit of everything for Calumet. To go along with his three picks, he has a kickoff return for a touchdown, a few catches and is getting involved in the running game. The Warriors have work to do to get him more involved in offense moving forward without Flores. But they will continue to find ways to get the ball in Price’s hands.