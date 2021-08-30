Mario Price is right for Calumet defense

Just get Mario Price on the field. It doesn’t matter where.
First-year Calumet coach Cody French’s rationale for lining junior wide receiver Mario Price up at cornerback was that simple. Price was too fast, too strong and too athletic to leave on the sidelines for half the game. So although Price started the season with zero defensive experience, French gave him his lead spot in the defensive secondary to go along with receiver and kick return duties.
It was the right call.
Quarterbacks looking Price’s way have regretted their decisions. He followed up an initial two-interception game in Calumet’s 49-0 win against Bowman with another pick to set up a game-winning touchdown drive in the Warriors’ 19-0 victory over West Side on Friday.
“A kid like that’s got to be on the field,” French said. “That’s our staff’s opinion. He’s a really good athlete, and we feel we’re worse when he’s not on the field. Offense. Defense. Kick return. Punt return. We want him on the field. We need him there.”
Price welcomes the challenge.
“Coach told me to come out here and play my heart out,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”
Calumet struggled to move the ball without senior quarterback Scott Flores, who is out for the season with a broken foot. The Warriors defense kept West Side just as in check but needed a spark.
Price was there. With just under four minutes left in the first half he picked off West Side sophomore quarterback Dontae Pope’s attempt to go deep at the midfield, stiff-armed a would-be tackler and returned the ball to the West Side 17-yard line. It was Pope who finally took Price down.
“I was trying to score but couldn’t,” Price said. “I was cramping up so bad.”
No matter. Calumet senior Benard Taylor took a fourth-and-10 rush 17 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown four plays later.
“(Price is) a high-level player who stepped up in the moment,” French said. “He shifted momentum in a time our offense was really struggling. We needed something to happen, and he made it happen.”
Price continues to do a bit of everything for Calumet. To go along with his three picks, he has a kickoff return for a touchdown, a few catches and is getting involved in the running game. The Warriors have work to do to get him more involved in offense moving forward without Flores. But they will continue to find ways to get the ball in Price’s hands.
Price says that learning his new job on defense has been a challenge. He hadn’t played corner or safety since youth football and said the job was essentially “forced” on him, not that he minds. He’s given flexibility to float where he wants to in the secondary and has proven he can turn that into a weapon.
It’s taken work.
“Practice, man,” he said. “It’s all new. I’ve been working a lot on it just to figure it out.”
Price, who also runs sprints and hurdles for Calumet’s track team, says he hopes to have a breakout season and attract college interest after only being able to play four games as a sophomore due to quarantines.
At the same time, he said this year is a critical chance to build the Warrior program with French. Last fall, the Warriors won the program's first sectional under current Lake Central coach Rick Good.
“We have a chip on our shoulders because a lot of people doubt this group,” Price said. “We’ve got to show them we’re not to be played with.”
