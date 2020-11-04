Mark Peterson relegated to phone communication as Chesterton advances

Chesterton football coach Mark Peterson can’t stop thinking about his players.
As the longtime Region coach is battling the effects of COVID-19, his heart longs to be on the sidelines with the Trojans, preparing his team for Friday’s Class 6A sectional title game against Elkhart.
Peterson tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and was relegated to following Chesterton’s win over Penn from his house as assistant coach John Snyder took over from the sidelines.
“We have a great core of leadership within our program right now,” Peterson said. “As coaches, we do all the things that we do, but it’s really up to the players to make plays. I’m very blessed to have such a great group.”
The family atmosphere surrounding the Chesterton football program is one reason why being away from the players has been tough for Peterson. He was able to stay connected with the coaching staff during Chesterton’s 20-14 win over Penn and he’s had several video meetings with his players in preparation for this Friday’s game.
“I had some great phone calls with the guys after the game, and I had a Zoom meeting on Monday,” Peterson said. “A lot of guys have reached out. (Starting quarterback) Chris (Mullen) called me directly and a couple other guys did as well. I’m so proud of these kids.”
Peterson feels like he is rounding the corner, but he’s still dealing with a persistent cough that is expected to keep him sidelined for the sectional title game. Peterson will once again lean on Snyder and his coaching staff, as well as the players.
“I’ve had continual, daily conversations with John,” Peterson said. “He’s been a great resource to add back to our staff. We’ve known each other for 35 years. Dan McCoy, our longtime defensive coordinator and Nick Bamber. We’re pushing about 90 years of coaching experience together.”
Bearcats feeling optimistic
Wheeler’s season came to an end last Friday as the Bearcats were given a taste of their own medicine against Rensselaer. The Bombers utilize the same single-wing offense as Wheeler and they ran it to perfection, chewing up 305 rushing yards in a 34-12 victory.
Perhaps more impressive than Rensselaer’s offense was the job its defense did on Wheeler’s ground attack, limiting star sophomore Trey Gibson to just 25 rushing yards on 14 carries. It was Gibson’s lowest rushing output this season in a game in which he had double digit carries.
“It’s the same offense, and I’m sure they see it every day in practice,” Wheeler coach Adam Hudak said. “Their scout team was familiar with it. We knew that we’d be hard pressed to run the ball.”
Despite the loss, Hudak is still encouraged by the steps forward Wheeler has taken this year. The Bearcats were 4-6 a year ago and improved to seven on-field victories this season to go with an 8-3 record. Wheeler was granted a victory over Lowell after the Red Devils used an ineligible player earlier in the season.
“This year was a step in the right direction,” Hudak said. “With the number of young guys we have, getting the experience of winning a road playoff game, we should be running on all cylinders next year.”
New narrative for Calumet
Missing the first part of the football season was a small price to pay for still being able to play into November. While Calumet coach Rich Good knows the Warriors were slowed by not playing for the first six weeks of the season, that excuse no longer carries any water as far as Good is concerned.
“That’s been the message to the kids,” Good said. “We knew that we didn’t play well for a few weeks and it was still August for us. Whatever that narrative was, it’s gone now. Now it’s about what we can do out there on the field on Friday night.”
The Warriors will have an opportunity to play Hanover Central for a Class 3A sectional championship. Both programs are looking for their first sectional title.
“Last year we peaked during Weeks 5-7 and that’s about where we’re at now,” Good said. “We’ve earned the right to be in this game, as has Hanover. I think it’s going to be a great championship game between two great teams.”
