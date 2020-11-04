Mark Peterson relegated to phone communication as Chesterton advances

Despite the loss, Hudak is still encouraged by the steps forward Wheeler has taken this year. The Bearcats were 4-6 a year ago and improved to seven on-field victories this season to go with an 8-3 record. Wheeler was granted a victory over Lowell after the Red Devils used an ineligible player earlier in the season.

“This year was a step in the right direction,” Hudak said. “With the number of young guys we have, getting the experience of winning a road playoff game, we should be running on all cylinders next year.”

New narrative for Calumet

Missing the first part of the football season was a small price to pay for still being able to play into November. While Calumet coach Rich Good knows the Warriors were slowed by not playing for the first six weeks of the season, that excuse no longer carries any water as far as Good is concerned.

“That’s been the message to the kids,” Good said. “We knew that we didn’t play well for a few weeks and it was still August for us. Whatever that narrative was, it’s gone now. Now it’s about what we can do out there on the field on Friday night.”

The Warriors will have an opportunity to play Hanover Central for a Class 3A sectional championship. Both programs are looking for their first sectional title.