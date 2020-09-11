Markus Ritchie helps Kankakee Valley stay perfect

“On the screen pass, I knew I was going to get outside leverage on the guy and my other receiver gave me a good inside block, so I was able to just make a good move around the outside and get in for the touchdown,” Ritchie said. “On the other one, my quarterback just trusted me, so I just jumped on front of the guy and snagged it.”

Carden also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Tinnel in the first quarter and put the game out of reach with a 70-yard touchdown run early in the four quarter. Running backs Cade Capps and Logan Parks each ran for a touchdown as well.

Aside from Kankakee Valley’s offensive success, its defense was impressive, too. North Newton (1-3) scored its lone touchdown on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Austin Goddard to freshman running back Evan Gagnon in the first quarter.

Junior defensive lineman Daniel Buck led the way for the Kougars with a sack in the first quarter and a fumble recovery in the second quarter.

“Defensively, I thought we came to play,” Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles said. “Their quarterback is a great athlete and a scrambler, but he’s always looking downfield. That’s a scary combination, but for the most part I thought we contained him.”