Markus Ritchie helps Kankakee Valley stay perfect

MOROCCO — Markus Ritchie rarely comes off the field on Friday nights, and for good reason.
Kankakee Valley’s standout senior has been a Swiss army knife for the Kougars all season, and he proved it once again in Friday's matchup with North Newton. Ritchie caught two touchdown catches, broke up one potential touchdown pass and converted all six of his team’s extra-point attempts.
Simply put, he did a little bit of everything in Times No. 6 Kankakee Valley’s 44-8 victory over the Spartans.
“It feels great to start out 4-0, we haven’t done that since 2012,” Ritchie said. “KV is really starting to turn things around. We’ve always wanted to change the mindset of this team, and this year we’re really doing that.”
Ritchie showed off his athleticism and elusiveness during his first touchdown catch. After reeling in a screen pass from senior quarterback Eli Carden, the 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver made several North Newton defenders miss and tip-toed his way down the visiting sideline for a 25-yard score early in the second quarter.
Carden and Ritchie connected on another score later on in the period, this time for 17 yards, and although the pass was actually a bit underthrown, Ritchie readjusted his route to avoid a potential interception and put another touchdown on the board.
“On the screen pass, I knew I was going to get outside leverage on the guy and my other receiver gave me a good inside block, so I was able to just make a good move around the outside and get in for the touchdown,” Ritchie said. “On the other one, my quarterback just trusted me, so I just jumped on front of the guy and snagged it.”
Carden also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Tinnel in the first quarter and put the game out of reach with a 70-yard touchdown run early in the four quarter. Running backs Cade Capps and Logan Parks each ran for a touchdown as well.
Aside from Kankakee Valley’s offensive success, its defense was impressive, too. North Newton (1-3) scored its lone touchdown on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Austin Goddard to freshman running back Evan Gagnon in the first quarter.
Junior defensive lineman Daniel Buck led the way for the Kougars with a sack in the first quarter and a fumble recovery in the second quarter.
“Defensively, I thought we came to play,” Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles said. “Their quarterback is a great athlete and a scrambler, but he’s always looking downfield. That’s a scary combination, but for the most part I thought we contained him.”
Goddard was 7-of-18 passing for 134 yards and had 10 carries for 29 yards. He also brought the home crowd to its feet with by intercepting Carden in the first and second quarters.
“He’s a player. He’s actually more dangerous when he starts scrambling. He’s a sandlot kind of guy and just makes stuff up as he goes,” North Newton coach Scott Rouch said. “He fumbled a couple times, but he got both of them back with those two interceptions. … We still have a ways to go, but the kids are working hard and we’re getting there. I just told them, ‘Keep playing hard, and something good is going to happen eventually.”
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at North Newton football
