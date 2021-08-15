Marlins send Cubs to 11th straight loss

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was Hernandez's first big league appearance since he strained his right quad June 3 in Pittsburgh.

Hernandez has been limited to three starts this season because of injuries.

"It's been a hard year for me," he said. "I never had this many injuries but now we're back here and looking for positive results."

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was pleased with Hernandez's return to the rotation.

"He was pretty impressive for his first time back (since the injury)," Mattingly said. "I thought he was pretty much on the attack all game."

Paul Campbell (1-2) got two outs for the win, and Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his fifth save.

The Marlins jumped in front on Magneuris Sierra's RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied it with his fifth homer in the sixth.

Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He entered with runners on first and third in the seventh and retired Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.

Notes: Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month. The South Florida native has 19 hits in his last 13 games. ... Mills became the first Cubs pitcher since 1919 to allow three or fewer runs and two or fewer walks in 12 straight starts in a single season. Hippo Vaughn (May 3-June 22) accomplished a similar feat over 13 consecutive starts 102 years ago. ... The Cubs activated outfielder Jason Heyward (left index finger inflammation) was activated off the 10-day injured list. He started Sunday and played right field, going 1 for 4 to raise his batting average to .198. Outfielder Greg Deichmann was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

